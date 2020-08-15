Over 50 Artists at the Mariinsky Theatre Fall Ill With COVID-19

One member of the ballet troupe was on a ventilator as a result.

Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg has been hit by COVID-19, Opera Wire reports.

Over 50 members of the ballet and orchestra have fallen sick due to the virus, a number double what it was the previous day, according to Rosbalt.ru. The website reports that each day someone gets sick with the virus, and one member of the ballet troupe was on a ventilator as a result.

"We're all in the state of panic, and we think that the theatre should be closed," said one of the employees of the Mariinsky Theatre.

The theatre has since replaced its ballet performances with opera performances. Artists and staff get tested regularly.

