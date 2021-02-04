Moscow Will Not Renew Kirill Serebrennikov's Contract as Director of the Gogol Center

The Moscow city department of culture announced that they will not be renewing Kirill Serebrennikov's contract as the director of the Gogol Center theater, The Moscow Times reports.

His contract will come to an end on Feb. 28.

Serebrennikov was sentenced to probation in 2017 when he was charged with embezzlement of state funds.

He was appointed as director of the Gogol Theater in 2012 when it was a small state-funded venue. In 2014, Serebrennikov reopened it as the Gogol Center, which became one of the capital's most popular theaters.

There have been no announcements about the appointment of the next director.

