Mariinsky Theatre to Premiere THE BULL ON THE ROOF Ballet

On Tuesday 29 December at the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre the ballet The Bull on the Roof will premiere. The Bull on the Roof features music by Darius Milhaud and choreography by Vladimir Varnava. The Stage Designer of this new work is Varnava's constant collaborator Galya Solodovnikova.

The programme will feature Jacques Ibert's Four Songs of Don Quichotte performed by Mikhail Petrenko.

"I wish to find an interesting correlation between music and dance," Varnava says. "In Milhaud's work there is a surprising combination of the complex and the comprehensible, classical and folk music. I discovered it five years ago, when I was working on the ballet Clay to Milhaud's music La Création du monde. There it was about the birth of life. In The Bull on the Roof it is the reverse - I show what happens after life. They are two independent ballets, but for me they are to be seen integrally."

For more information visit: https://www.mariinsky.ru/en/news1/2020/12/24_1/