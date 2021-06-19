'Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas' Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week
The performance takes place at Beethoven Hall 22 June at 19:00 and 24 June at 19:30.
"Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas" is being presented at Bolshoi as part of the Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Opera Program Project.
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/11022/.
Check out the full programme below!
Part I
Hector Berlioz
Cléopâtre
Cantata for voice and orchestra, H 36
lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard
Vera Grigorieva
Nikolai Zemlyanskikh
Alexei Kulagin
Elizaveta Narsia
Rauf Timergazin
Dmitry Cheblykov Director: Xenia Zorina
Designer: Andrei Yashin Hector Berlioz
Herminie
Cantata for voice and orchestra, Н 29
lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard Herminie: Maria Motolygina (soprano) Director: Sergei Morozov
Sound Engineer: Nadezhda Nikolaeva Hector Berlioz
La mort d'Ophélie
Ballade d'après Shakespeare, ор. 18 № 7
lyrics by Ernest Legouvé Production opens with Andante amoroso by Franz Liszt based on theme by Berlioz Daughter: Elmira Karakhanova (soprano)
Mother: Irina Brazgovka Director: Elizaveta Moroz
Part II
Lili Boulanger
Faust et Hélène
Épisode lyrique d'après le second "Faust" de Goethe, ILB 6
lyrics by Eugène Adenis
Faust: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)
Méphistophélès: Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone) / Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone)
Ghosts: Alexander Nikolaev, Artem Tulchinsky
Bolshoi Theatre Actors & Extras Ensemble Director: Alexei Zolotovitsky Claudе Debussy
L'enfant prodigue
Cantata in one act, L 57
lyrics by Édouard Guinand Lia: Elizaveta Narsia (soprano)
Azaël: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)
Siméon: Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone) / Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone) Director: Igor Titov
Сoncept Creators: Sergei Kaban', Igor Titov Piano part: Sergei Konstantinov, Mikhail Korshunov, Maya Andreyevskaya Author of the project: Irina Chernomurova
Music Director of the project: Sergei Konstantinov
Arrangement for two pianos: Sergei Konstantinov
Curators of the project: Ilya Kukharenko, Tatiana Belova Set Designer: Sergei Timonin
Lighting Designer: Elena Kopunova
Coach: Irène Kudela
French Phonetics Coach: Yulia Sinitsa