Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas' Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week

The performance takes place at Beethoven Hall 22 June at 19:00 and 24 June at 19:30.

Jun. 19, 2021  
'Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas' Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week

"Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas" is being presented at Bolshoi as part of the Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Opera Program Project.

The performance takes place at Beethoven Hall 22 June at 19:00 and 24 June at 19:30.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/11022/.

Check out the full programme below!

Part I

Hector Berlioz
Cléopâtre
Cantata for voice and orchestra, H 36
lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard

Cléopâtre: Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano)

Guests:
Vera Grigorieva
Nikolai Zemlyanskikh
Alexei Kulagin
Elizaveta Narsia
Rauf Timergazin
Dmitry Cheblykov

Director: Xenia Zorina
Designer: Andrei Yashin

Hector Berlioz
Herminie
Cantata for voice and orchestra, Н 29
lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard

Herminie: Maria Motolygina (soprano)

Director: Sergei Morozov
Sound Engineer: Nadezhda Nikolaeva

Hector Berlioz
La mort d'Ophélie
Ballade d'après Shakespeare, ор. 18 № 7
lyrics by Ernest Legouvé

Production opens with Andante amoroso by Franz Liszt based on theme by Berlioz

Daughter: Elmira Karakhanova (soprano)
Mother: Irina Brazgovka

Director: Elizaveta Moroz

Part II

Lili Boulanger
Faust et Hélène
Épisode lyrique d'après le second "Faust" de Goethe, ILB 6
lyrics by Eugène Adenis

Hélène: Ulyana Biryukova (mezzo-soprano)
Faust: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)
Méphistophélès: Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone) / Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone)
Ghosts: Alexander Nikolaev, Artem Tulchinsky
Bolshoi Theatre Actors & Extras Ensemble

Director: Alexei Zolotovitsky

Claudе Debussy
L'enfant prodigue
Cantata in one act, L 57
lyrics by Édouard Guinand

Lia: Elizaveta Narsia (soprano)
Azaël: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)
Siméon: Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone) / Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone)

Director: Igor Titov
Сoncept Creators: Sergei Kaban', Igor Titov

Piano part: Sergei Konstantinov, Mikhail Korshunov, Maya Andreyevskaya

Author of the project: Irina Chernomurova
Music Director of the project: Sergei Konstantinov
Arrangement for two pianos: Sergei Konstantinov
Curators of the project: Ilya Kukharenko, Tatiana Belova

Set Designer: Sergei Timonin
Lighting Designer: Elena Kopunova
Coach: Irène Kudela
French Phonetics Coach: Yulia Sinitsa


Related Articles View More Russia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

From This Author Stephi Wild