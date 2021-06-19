'Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas' Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week

"Cantatas. Myth. Director's Novellas" is being presented at Bolshoi as part of the Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Opera Program Project.

The performance takes place at Beethoven Hall 22 June at 19:00 and 24 June at 19:30.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/11022/.

Part I

Hector Berlioz

Cléopâtre

Cantata for voice and orchestra, H 36

lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard

Cléopâtre: Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano)

Guests:Vera GrigorievaNikolai ZemlyanskikhAlexei KulaginElizaveta NarsiaRauf TimergazinDmitry Cheblykov

Director: Xenia ZorinaDesigner: Andrei Yashin

Hector BerliozHerminieCantata for voice and orchestra, Н 29lyrics by Pierre-Ange Vieillard

Herminie: Maria Motolygina (soprano)

Director: Sergei MorozovSound Engineer: Nadezhda Nikolaeva

Hector BerliozLa mort d'OphélieBallade d'après Shakespeare, ор. 18 № 7lyrics by Ernest Legouvé

Production opens with Andante amoroso by Franz Liszt based on theme by Berlioz

Daughter: Elmira Karakhanova (soprano)Mother: Irina Brazgovka

Director: Elizaveta Moroz

Part II

Lili Boulanger

Faust et Hélène

Épisode lyrique d'après le second "Faust" de Goethe, ILB 6

lyrics by Eugène Adenis

Hélène: Ulyana Biryukova (mezzo-soprano)Faust: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)Méphistophélès: Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone) / Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone)Ghosts: Alexander Nikolaev, Artem TulchinskyBolshoi Theatre Actors & Extras Ensemble

Director: Alexei Zolotovitsky

Claudе DebussyL'enfant prodigueCantata in one act, L 57lyrics by Édouard Guinand

Lia: Elizaveta Narsia (soprano)Azaël: David Posulikhin (tenor) / Alexei Kursanov (tenor)Siméon: Nikolai Zemlyanskikh (baritone) / Dmitry Cheblykov (baritone)

Director: Igor TitovСoncept Creators: Sergei Kaban', Igor Titov

Piano part: Sergei Konstantinov, Mikhail Korshunov, Maya Andreyevskaya

Author of the project: Irina ChernomurovaMusic Director of the project: Sergei KonstantinovArrangement for two pianos: Sergei KonstantinovCurators of the project: Ilya Kukharenko, Tatiana Belova

Set Designer: Sergei TimoninLighting Designer: Elena KopunovaCoach: Irène KudelaFrench Phonetics Coach: Yulia Sinitsa