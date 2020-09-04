Bolshoi Theatre Reopens September 6 With DON CARLO
Performances run through September 10.
Russia's Bolshoi Theatre will reopen on September 6 with Don Carlo. Performances run through September 10.
In 1556, the Emperor Charles V abdicated, celebrated his own funeral and retired to the monastery of San Jeronimo at Yuste. His son Philip II is now on the throne of Spain. To seal the peace between France and Spain after a long war, Philip marries Elisabeth of Valois, the daughter of Henry II, the French King, who has long been betrothed to his son Don Carlo.
Don Carlo features a libretto by François-Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle. Original Italian translation by Achille De Lauzières, revised by Angelo Zanardini.Conductors: Robert Treviño, Giacomo Sagripanti
Stage Director: Adrian Noble
Set Designer: Tobias Hoheisel
Costume Designer: Moritz Junge
Lighting Designer: Jean Kalman
Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Choreographer: Darren Ross
Make up Artist: Campbell Young
Assistant to Director: Elsa Rooke
Assistant to Costume Designer: Elaine Garlick
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/711/.