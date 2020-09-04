Bolshoi Theatre Reopens September 6 With DON CARLO

Performances run through September 10.

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre will reopen on September 6 with Don Carlo. Performances run through September 10.

In 1556, the Emperor Charles V abdicated, celebrated his own funeral and retired to the monastery of San Jeronimo at Yuste. His son Philip II is now on the throne of Spain. To seal the peace between France and Spain after a long war, Philip marries Elisabeth of Valois, the daughter of Henry II, the French King, who has long been betrothed to his son Don Carlo.

Don Carlo features a libretto by François-Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle. Original Italian translation by Achille De Lauzières, revised by Angelo Zanardini.

