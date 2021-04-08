Bolshoi presents The Winter's Tale, running through April 11, 2021. The production features a libretto by Christopher Wheeldon, and is based on the play of the same name by William Shakespeare.

Leontes, king of Sicilia, is possessed by a mad jealousy, believing that his pregnant wife Hermione is having an affair with his childhood friend Polixenes, king of Bohemia. He orders that Hermione's infant daughter be abandoned. Hermione and their young son Mamillius die of distress, and Leontes is overcome with remorse. The baby is found by a shepherd in Bohemia and named Perdita ("the lost one"). Sixteen years pass. Perdita falls in love with Florizel, son of Polixenes, who returns her affections and proposed marriage. Polixenes is outraged that his princely son intends to marry a commoner and is consumed by fury. Florizel and Perdita, pursued by Polixenes, seek refuge in Sicilia at the court of Leontes. Perdita is recognized, Hermione returns from the dead, and the family is reunited.

Credits:

Music by Joby Talbot

Choreographer: Christopher Wheeldon

Music Director: Anton Grishanin

Set and Costume Designer: Bob Crowley

Lighting Designer: Natasha Katz

Projection Designer: Daniel Brodie

Silk Effects Designer: Basil Twist

Associate Set Designer: Jaimie Todd

Associate Costume Designers: Lynette Mauro, Sukie Kirk

Associate Lighting Designer: Simon Bennison

Ballet Masters: Jacquelin Barrett, Jonathan Howells,

Piotr Stanczyk, Zenaida Yanowsky, Charles Andersen, Jason Fowler

Check out a preview below!