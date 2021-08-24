ABSOLUTELY NAKED is Now Playing at Crave Theatre

A colorful extravaganza inspired by cabaret and stand-up comedy is going to be a highlight of the year. The main character and the adherent of humor in the show will be dazzling Ekaterina Varnava.

"Absolutely naked" symbolizes the sincerity and nakedness of the unfolding action. Through satire, fantastic plot and enchanting characters the director of the show discusses the issues of inequality, sexuality and the role of women in the modern society.

The premiere production, just like the debut show of Crave Theater, integrates performance, plastic theatre, live vocals, acrobatics and media art. However, this time all of the above has been supplemented by a new genre, which is a flashback to the cradle of cabaret - stand-up comedy.

"Absolutely Naked" is taking place on the stage of Crave Theatre from the 7th of October!

*?'илеты с открытой датой действительны в течение 6 месяцев с момента покупки. ?'озврату и обмену не подлежат.

The general partner of the show will be the cult brand Agent Provocateur.

Learn more at https://crave.ru/en/news/the-long-awaited-premiere-of-the-absolutely-naked-show-with-ekaterina-varnava/.