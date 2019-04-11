Tony Award-Nominated Composer/Producer Frank Wildhorn To Be Honored At Make A Wish Gala

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is hosting their annual Wish Ball - 'An Evening of Wishes' Friday, May 3, and will honor Multi-Grammy and Tony Award-nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn with the Chris Greicius Award. Frank is known for his musicals including Jekyll and Hyde and popular songs including the number one international hit song, "Where Do Broken Hearts Go"-made famous by Whitney Houston.

The Wish Ball, which is the chapter's largest fundraiser of the year, will be held at the historic Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor. This year, the presenting sponsor is Brosnan Risk Consultants. Supporters from throughout the region will look to help grant the pending wishes of more than 160 local children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Foundation has helped grant the wishes of almost 2,800 kids since receiving its charter 33 years ago.

As part of the evening's celebration, Frank Wildhorn will be presented with the Chris Greicius award, honoring individuals who embody the organization's mission to make a lasting impact on children and their families through the power of a wish.

Since 2014, Frank has used his passion of music to help raise funds and awareness for the Hudson Valley chapter. He headlines one of the most anticipated yearly musical revues, "Frank Wildhorn & Friends Broadway Concert" to benefit the chapter and is arguably the hottest local ticket. Entertainers who have joined Frank have included Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde) and Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia, Wicked). In addition, Frank's music is routinely used to help support the story of Make-A-Wish.

"We are deeply grateful to the incomparable Frank Wildhorn for generously sharing his time, heart and musical talent to bring attention to the power and importance of wishes," said Tom Conklin president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. "Beyond the hope, strength and joy Frank personally brings to wish families, Frank makes the impossible possible for so many area children. He truly embodies the spirit behind the Chris Grecius award."

The Chris Greicius Award commemorates the memory of seven-year-old Chris Greicius, who wished to be a police officer for a day in 1980 while he battled Leukemia. His story inspired a dedicated group of volunteers to launch the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has become the largest wish granting organization in the world, granting over 300,000 wishes since its inception.

"I am truly humbled and honored to be the recipient of the Chris Greicius award," said Frank Wildhorn. "The mission of Make-A-Wish is very near and dear to my heart and I cherish my association with the Hudson Valley Chapter. I've had the extraordinary opportunity to witness the power of a wish, which was one of the strongest, emotionally-charged experiences I've ever had. I believe so much in everything the foundation stands for; in everything they do, and the joy they bring to so many every day. I look forward to continuing to support and raise awareness for Make-A-Wish."

Joining the growing list of powerhouse performances - headlined by legendary Broadway composer/songwriter Wildhorn-and Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde) and Laura Osnes (Bonnie & Clyde, Cinderella, Bandstand) will also be:

· Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then)

· Thomas Borchert (German star of Jekyll & Hyde, Excalibur, The Count of Monte Cristo)

· Natalie Hill (Wonderland, Grease, Bye Bye Birdie)

· Takako Wildhorn (Japanese star of famed Takarazuka Revue)

· Jake Wildhorn (singer/songwriter)

Emmy Award winning Darlene Rodriguez of NBC's Today in New York and Mike Bennett of WHUD's Mike & Kacey in the Morning will again serve as Wish Ball celebrity co-hosts for the evening's festivities.

The Wish Ball will feature live and silent auctions, cocktails, and dinner.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, please visit hudson.wish.org or contact Sara Rizzi, Manager of Events, at srizzi@hudson.wish.org or call the Wish House at (914) 478-9474.

About Frank Wildhorn

Multi-Grammy and Tony Award nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. Known for both his musicals and popular songs including the number one international hit song, "Where Do Broken Hearts Go"-made famous by Whitney Houston - and the song "Gold", heard at the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wildhorn was the first composer to have three Broadway musicals running on Broadway simultaneously: Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War.

About Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. The wish experience is a community effort involving volunteers, staff, donors and medical professionals working in tandem to make each wish come true. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to almost 2,800 children in the community it serves. The Chapter's territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a proud participant of the Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Program, which indicates that the organization has met the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 76% of all funds raised go to program services.

For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit www.hudson.wish.org.





