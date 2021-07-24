Shadowland Stages Will Return With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) [revised] Next Month

SHADOWLAND STAGES will stage their first post-pandemic production starting August 13th - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised].

With a script by Adam Long, Daniel Singer & Jess Winfield and Brendan Burke directing, the play can best be described as:

3 actors. 37 plays. 97 minutes. They said it couldn't be done. Or. . . maybe they said it shouldn't be done. Either way, we're doin' it! Three madcap 'scholars' in tights perform the entire Shakespeare canon in this hilarious irreverent romp.

Artistic Director Brendan Burke said "We're thrilled to be able to re-open our doors, and to produce this play, gathering together to celebrate theatre and the communal magic only live theatre can provide."

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry. Guests under the age of 12 and those guests who are unvaccinated due to a disability will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time in order to enter the theatre. Additional information on the vaccination requirements and safety protocols may be found at ShadowlandStages.org/faqs/.

SHADOWLAND's patrons will be welcomed back by a fully-vaccinated cast, crew, and staff; and staff who interact with patrons will be masked at all times, for their protection and the audience's safety. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, online, so that they can enjoy touchless entry.

The show previews Friday August 13th at 8pm with an Opening Night celebration following the Saturday August 14th at 8pm performance. Performances continue Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm through September 5th. Please note: there will not be a "First Saturday" matinee performance for this show so that all may enjoy The Blueberry Festival prior to the Opening Night.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ShadowlandStages.org or by calling the box office at 845-647-5511. Walk-up sales at the box office begin two hours prior to any performance.