Photos: First Look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN at White Plains Performing Arts Center
The production features Donna Vivino, Jenn Gambatese, and Greg Mills.
White Plains Performing Arts Center presents its Mainstage production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, playing October 2-25, 2026.
Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson and a celebrated score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has become a modern musical theatre classic. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the show follows Evan Hansen, a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. When a tragedy shocks his community, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to become somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, he is forced to confront the reality that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he ever imagined.
The cast features Broadway's Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hell's Kitchen) as Heidi Hansen, Jenn Gambatese (Tarzan, All Shook Up, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Cynthia Murphy, Greg Mills (Sondheim's Old Friends, Phantom of the Opera) as Larry Murphy, Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins) as Jared Kleinman, Daniel Shain Graf as Connor Murphy, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Lauren M. Smith as Alana Beck, and Ryan Norton as Evan Hansen.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN is directed by Marc Tumminelli, with Stephen Ferri as music director and Cameron Anika Hill as choreographer. The creative team includes Christopher & Justin Swader (set design), Jose Luis Santiago Jr. (lighting design), Don Hanna (sound design), Nicholas Hussong (video design), Bailey Hammett (costume design), and Sarah Garrett (stage management).
For tickets and more information, visit wppac.com.
Photo Credit: Christopher & Justin Swader
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