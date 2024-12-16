Open House Announced At Hoff-Barthelson Music School In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced its upcoming First Instruments, Mini-Private Lessons, and Junior Flute Club Open House event on Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 1:00-3:45 pm (Snow Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025, 1:00-3:45 pm). This interactive event offers prospective students and their families the opportunity to explore the diverse and vibrant musical community at Hoff-Barthelson.

Explore Musical Offerings:

First Instrument and Junior Flute Club Sample Classes (1:00-2:15 pm):

Children (PreK-5) and their families are invited to attend a fun and engaging sample class featuring our First Instrument programs. Meet HBMS instructors, try out activities, and learn about group lessons in piano, cello, flute, guitar, brass, and percussion. Aspiring flutists in grades 1-7 are also invited to discover the Junior Flute Club, an ideal introduction to ensemble playing.

Meet the Instruments (1:15-2:10 pm):

Parents and young children can explore a wide variety of instruments, including piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion, in a hands-on, interactive environment. This is a wonderful opportunity for children to experience different instruments and discover which one sparks their musical curiosity.

Private Mini-Lessons (2:15-3:45 pm):

Students (PreK-12) and adults are invited to sign up for 15-minute private mini-lessons with one of Hoff-Barthelson's expert teachers. This is a perfect chance to try private lessons and get a feel for the individual attention and guidance available at HBMS.

Due to limited space, early registration is encouraged to secure your spot. RSVP is required for all attendees. For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.hbms.org/open-houses.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

