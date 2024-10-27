Marco Pignataro Mosaic Quartet to Play Jazz on Main in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 2nd at Jazz on Main (37 S Moger Ave, Mt Kiscoe, NY), the Marco Pignataro Mosaic Quartet will present a fusion of Mediterranean and Balkan influences with the expansive sounds of global jazz, marking the group's premiere.

The ensemble, led by acclaimed Italian saxophonist Marco Pignataro, explores a vibrant blend of these rich musical traditions, seamlessly integrating soulful Mediterranean melodies, harmonic soundscapes and contemporary jazz interplay. The quartet features the masterful Serbian drummer Marko Djordjevic, whose profound rhythmic artistry anchors the group, alongside Israeli bass virtuoso Ehud Ettun, known for his lyrical and technically brilliant playing. Serbian piano prodigy Pavle Zvekić adds a fresh and inventive energy to the group's sound, creating a rich and textured sonic experience that encapsulates the spirit of cross-cultural musical fusion.

This debut promises a captivating performance, combining passion, innovation, and musical depth, where each member's distinct contributions form a cohesive and dynamic 'mosaic' of global jazz expression.

Tickets

First Set

Second Set

www.marcopignataro.com

Comments