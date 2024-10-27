News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Marco Pignataro Mosaic Quartet to Play Jazz on Main in November

The performance will be held on November 2nd.

By: Oct. 27, 2024
Marco Pignataro Mosaic Quartet to Play Jazz on Main in November Image
On November 2nd at Jazz on Main (37 S Moger Ave, Mt Kiscoe, NY), the Marco Pignataro Mosaic Quartet will present a fusion of Mediterranean and Balkan influences with the expansive sounds of global jazz, marking the group's premiere.

The ensemble, led by acclaimed Italian saxophonist Marco Pignataro, explores a vibrant blend of these rich musical traditions, seamlessly integrating soulful Mediterranean melodies, harmonic soundscapes and contemporary jazz interplay. The quartet features the masterful Serbian drummer Marko Djordjevic, whose profound rhythmic artistry anchors the group, alongside Israeli bass virtuoso Ehud Ettun, known for his lyrical and technically brilliant playing. Serbian piano prodigy Pavle Zvekić adds a fresh and inventive energy to the group's sound, creating a rich and textured sonic experience that encapsulates the spirit of cross-cultural musical fusion.

This debut promises a captivating performance, combining passion, innovation, and musical depth, where each member's distinct contributions form a cohesive and dynamic 'mosaic' of global jazz expression.

www.marcopignataro.com



