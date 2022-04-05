MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented at The Westchester Theatre



On December 4, 1956, an auspicious twist of fate brought together four young musicians - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Sam Phillips, the undisputed "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" who was responsible for launching the careers of each of these icons, gathered the four legendary singer/songwriters at the Sun Records studio in Memphis for the first and only time. The result? One of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humor, celebration, unforgettable performances of such timeless and enduring hits as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Million Dollar Quartet is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. The show is directed by Tim Seib with musical direction by Jon Rossi and produced by Gershwin Entertainment. Lighting Design by Kirk Bookman, scenic design by Steve Royal and Adam Koch and costume design by Jeffrey Meek.

Starring: Nathan Burke (Carl Perkins), Mike Potter (Johnny Cash),Trevor Dorner (Jerry Lee Lewis), Jacob Barton (Elvis Presley),Sean Casey Flanagan (Sam Phillips), Taylor Kraft (Dyanne), Mike Lucchetti (Fluke), Ben Sheppard (Brother Jay).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Show Times:

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Evenings: 8 pm.

Saturday Matinees 3pm. Sunday Matinees: 1pm.

Sunday Evenings: 5 pm.

Tickets: $49.00, $69.00 $89.00.

Visit: Ticketmaster.com

Westchester Broadway Theatre Gift Certificates will be honored. Please call the box office for details. 866-806-5777

Proof of Vaccination and valid ID will be required for admission. Masks required during the performance. We will update our protocols as necessary.

Show Venue:

CHAPPAQUA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

480 North Bedford Road, Chappaqua, NY 10514

Box office: 866-806-5777

www.ChappaquaPAC.org

TheWestchesterTheatre@gmail.com