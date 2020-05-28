Howl Playwrights To Showcase Louisa Vilardi's Zoom Plays: LOVE IN LOCKDOWN

Howl Playwrights is a theater group dedicated to nurturing and empowering the development of new works by emerging playwrights. The play development group meets once a week (now virtually!). Normally, the group met in Rhinebeck, NY. This group, facilitated and supervised by David Simpatico and Darrah Cloud, originated in 2013 at Half Moon Theatre and now independently stands as a play development group dedicated to cultivating new works.

In February, HOWL launched a new free public reading series, First Thursdays, which will continue virtually during quarantine.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:00pm, Howl Playwrights will present member Louisa Vilardi's newest work in development, a series of four short plays: Love in Lockdown.

Gallery View stars Brandon Patterson, Rena Gavigan, Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro and Teresa Gasparini.

Break Room stars Ryan Katzer and Jasmine Canziani.

Before You Go stars James Occhino and Martina Deignan.

The Pass stars Dylan Parkin, Sam Rebelein and Anne Undeland.

Join HOWL Playwrights on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7pm. Subscribe to HOWL PLAYWRIGHTS on YouTube and don't miss this great night! Howl Playwrights on YouTube

Find out more about Howl Playwrights here: ahowlofplaywrights.org

