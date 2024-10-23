Hoff-Barthelson Music School Launches the 2024-25 HB Artist Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the opening concert of its 2024-25 HB Artist Series on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm. This concert promises an evening of artistry, featuring the School's talented faculty alongside esteemed guest musicians.

The program will showcase an array of remarkable compositions, beginning with Derek Cooper's innovative piece, Kill James. This work challenges conventional musical boundaries through the inventive use of prepared piano, complemented by cello, bassoon, and piano, resulting in a captivating soundscape that invites listeners to experience music in a new way. The composer, performing on prepared piano, will be joined by cellist Peter Seidenberg, along with guest artists Mike Nelson, bassoon, and Lauren Ninoshvili, piano.

Following this, the audience will be treated to Manuel De Falla's Siete Canciones Populares Españolas, a delightful suite that marries classical and traditional Spanish melodies. Featuring mezzo-soprano Andrea Saposnik and guitarist Andrew Marino, this performance will transport listeners through a rich tapestry of folk-inspired music.

The concert will also include three works arranged for piano duet: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14, known for its lyrical beauty, along with two spirited pieces by Aram Khachaturian—the Waltz from Masquerade and the exuberant Sabre Dance, performed by pianists Vered Reznik and guest artist Eleonora Rotshteyn.

Ottorino Respighi's Il Tramonto will further enrich the program, featuring mezzo-soprano Andrea Saposnik alongside a talented string quartet: Laura Giannini and April Johnson on violin, Mark Kushnir on viola, and Peter Seidenberg on cello. This beautifully orchestrated piece captures the essence of twilight, weaving voice, and strings to evoke powerful emotions and a vivid narrative.

The concert will conclude with Gabriel Fauré's Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 120, a poignant exploration of texture and harmony. Performed by violinist Eriko Sato, cellist Michael Finckel, and pianist Katsura Tanikawa, this trio presents a powerful dialogue among the instruments, inviting the audience into a profound musical conversation.

Program and performers are subject to change without notice.

The Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including The Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College of Music, and Juilliard Pre-College. These superb musicians contribute to the School's national recognition for unsurpassed excellence in music education. Hoff-Barthelson prides itself on providing access to these outstanding artist-educators in the heart of Westchester. These concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls.

Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Hoff-Barthelson Music School students can attend for free but must reserve their tickets in advance.

