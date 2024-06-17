Hoff-Barthelson Invites Young Musicians To Audition For Prestigious Youth Orchestra Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoff-Barthelson Music School invites students in grades 6-12 to audition for its prestigious Youth Orchestra Program. Placement Auditions for the Chamber Orchestra and Festival Orchestra will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm, at the School, located at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale.

The Chamber Orchestra, tailored for students in grades 6-10, emphasizes cultivating technical skills and musicality within a nurturing environment, offering a solid groundwork for young musicians.

The Festival Orchestra represents the pinnacle of achievement in the School's orchestral program, showcasing the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry among high school students. Participation in this ensemble is a testament to a student's dedication and skill.

By participating in the HBMS Orchestra Program, students will:

Enhance their musical skills through regular performances and rehearsals.

Forge friendships and a sense of belonging by socializing with peers who share their passion for music.

Experience personal development in a supportive and encouraging environment.

Students should prepare two pieces demonstrating technical and musical abilities for the audition. Students will also be asked to play a scale and a short sight-reading exercise. Specific requirements and a form to reserve an audition time can be found by visiting https://hbms.org/youth-orchestras/.

For younger musicians in grades 2-5, Hoff-Barthelson offers The Young People's Symphonette, for which there is no formal audition.

"We are excited to welcome students of all levels to audition for our Youth Orchestra Program," said Gabriella Sanna, the School's Executive Director. " Whether your child is a budding virtuoso or just beginning their musical journey, there is a place for everyone in Hoff-Barthelson's orchestral family!"

For additional information, call 914-723-1169, or email hb@hbms.org.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest education, performance, and community service standards. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and interest levels enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

