HB Artist Series Presents The Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty in Performance, February 10

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:30 pm featuring pianists Eleonora Rotshteyn and Vered Reznik, violinists Lani King Chang and Eriko Sato, and cellist Michael Finckel. Works to be performed include Percy Grainger's delightful Fantasy on Gershwin's Porgy and Bess for duo pianos, J.S. Bach's Concerto for Two Pianos in C minor, BWV 1060, and Aleksandr Glazunov's masterful String Quintet Op. 39.

Joining the faculty are guest artists Elke Velazquez, piano; Leslie Tomkins, viola; and Mark Humburg, cello.

The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.



Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and Mannes College of Music. Held in Scarsdale, these concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls. Additional concerts in the series will be held March 3, and April 14, 2023.

Violinist and Violist Lani King Chang has performed as soloist, chamber ensemble and orchestral musician throughout the US, Europe and Taiwan. Formerly a tenured member of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, she was a prizewinner of the Coleman Chamber Music Competition and has participated in festivals including Apollo Chamber Players of London, International Musicians Seminar, Composers, Inc., Dartington International Baroque Festival, U.K., Chamber Music West and Camerata Chamber Players, Westchester.

Michael Finckel enjoys a wide-ranging career as cellist, conductor, teacher and composer. A founding member of the Trio of the Americas and the Cabrini Quartet, he performs as soloist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and with members of his family in the renowned Finckel Cello Quartet. His interest in contemporary music has involved him in performances with New York's leading new music ensembles as well as performances with members of the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Pierre Boulez and Leonard Bernstein.

Born and raised in Israel, pianist Vered Reznik has delighted audiences in solo and chamber music recitals throughout Europe, Israel and the United States. Her appearances have included Carnegie Hall's Weill Hall, Vienna's Konzerthaus, and the Bayreuth, Janacek, and Israel Festivals.

Vered holds degrees from the New England Conservatory in Boston, the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem and chamber music studies at the Musikhochschule, Vienna. In 2001, she moved to New York to study with the late Sophia Rosoff and through her performances and teaching Vered serves as an active advocate of the Whiteside/Rosoff school of playing.

Pianist and composer Eleonora Rotshteyn is a winner of the National Young Pianist Competition, the World Piano Competition, and Leschetizky Society competition. She has made piano appearances in Russia and the US in various venues, some of which include Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and New York's and New Jersey's Steinway Halls. Ms. Rotshteyn's works have been commissioned and performed by the Mannes Orchestra and numerous other chamber ensembles. Ms. Rotshteyn holds two degrees in both Piano Performance and Composition from Mannes College of Music, as well as a degree in Music Education from Queens College, CUNY.

Eriko Sato is a longtime co-concertmaster of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. She made her solo debut at age 13 and has performed as soloist with orchestras in Louisville, San Francisco and Tokyo. Winner of the Tibor Varga International Competition, the Young Musicians Foundation Competition and three Japanese National Competitions she has participated in the Mostly Mozart, Aspen, Sitka, Angel Fire, Gretna, Affinis and Kuhmo Music Festivals and appeared regularly with Bargemusic, Chamber Music Northwest, The American String Project, Music From Japan, Caramoor and the Washington Square Music Festival.

For complete faculty artist biographies visit the school's website.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.