Gary Lucas Reunites Power Trio GODS AND MONSTERS in Woodstock

Gary Lucas has released over 50 acclaimed albums as a leader or co-leader to date and toured in over 40 countries worldwide since cutting his teeth as a featured soloist and member of Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band. Gary May be best known for co-writing and playing on Jeff Buckley's "Grace" album (Jeff thanked him in the liner notes for "magical guitarness")- but those who have heard him live in whatever context he is playing in are still shaking their heads in amazement and trying to pick their jaws up from the floor!

In 1989, Lucas formed his longtime band GODS AND MONSTERS, featuring a revolving cast of players orbiting Lucas's guitar playing electric and acoustic. The December 22 performance at the Colony Woodstock will serve as the debut for the latest iteration of the band. In the words of the acclaimed guitarist, GODS AND MONSTERS is now "a psychedelic power trio" featuring the rock-steady propulsive bass of Ernie Brooks (Modern Lovers, Arthur Russell) and the exploding nebula of drummer extraordinaire Calvin Weston (James "Blood" Ulmer, Lounge Lizards).

Lucas' varied works have generated critical acclaim that is second to none in the world of guitaring. His work has also received praise from many musicians, from Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen to Nick Cave and Leonard Bernstein. You can stream Lucas' extensive discography here on Spotify. Or visit his official website: https://www.garylucas.com/

Show opener Spaghetti Eastern Music is the genre-leaping solo project of Woodstock-based guitarist/keyboardist Sal Cataldi. Spaghetti Eastern Music marries funky, acid jazz-fueled guitar instrumentals and ambient soundscapes with bare-bones acoustic ballads straight out of the Nick Drake school. Cataldi debuted the project with the critically acclaimed 2016 album, "Sketches of Spam," followed by numerous singles and EPs.

