Emelin Theatre Announces October Events

October events have been announced at the Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck, See the full lineup below.

SUNDAY MORNING CINEMA: FALL 2019 SESSION

SIX SUNDAYS @ 10AM: OCTOBER 6, 20, 27 | NOVEMBER 3 | DECEMBER 1, 8

SUBSCRIPTIONS $110

The Fall 2019 session of the new Sunday Morning Cinema will screen six pre-release, critically-acclaimed independent films from around the world. Films span a wide range of genre and subject matter including the very best in foreign and documentary film, and are specially curated by club programmer David Schwartz. Titles of the films are not known prior to screening which adds to the fun. Members are invited to arrive early and share in a complimentary coffee and pastry before each screening, as well as remain after the film to join in a Q&A with David Schwartz and special guest(s).

The Emelin Theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art digital projection, Surround Sound and stadium seating, has easy access to parking and Metro North, and offers snacks and beverages.

MOON MOUSE

A LIGHTWIRE THEATER PRODUCTION

SATURDAY, OCT 12, 2019 @ 11AM & 1:30PM| FAMILY | KIDS UNDER 12: $15 / ADULTS $20

Moon Mouse is a glorious, glow in the dark, cosmic adventure about celebrating differences, from the acclaimed Lightwire Theatre (The Ugly Duckling and DINO Light). Join Marvin the Mouse on the space adventure of a lifetime; a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket filled with misfit creatures, infinite peril, and awesome beauty. Lightwire Theater combines theatre and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry which Rolling Stone magazine calls "Absolutely incredible." Ages 5+

This event is part of the award winning Emelin Family Series. Subscribe to six of more shows in the 2019-20 Emelin Family Series and Save 20%.

See full 2019-20 Family Series

AMY HELM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019 @ 8PM | AMERICANA/BLUES | $45/$40/$35

Known for her "rocking live shows" (Glide Magazine), the abundantly talented singer-songwriter will perform a brilliant mix of Americana, country, blues, and gospel music. Daughter of The Band's legendary Levon Helm and singer-songwriter Libby Titus, Helm's a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle, and served as a backing musician in her father's Midnight Ramble Band. Her recent critically-acclaimed release This Too Shall Light, is "a journey to the center of your soul" (Americana Highways), "cathartic and harmony rich" (Rolling Stone).

Rhonda Vincent & THE RAGE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $60/$55

2018 GRAMMY WINNER. World-class musicians, and an award-winning voice seamlessly set the stage for a breath-taking, one-of-a-kind, must-see performance that reaches beyond the boundaries of bluegrass music! Written words can give you but a glimpse of the artist known as The Queen of Bluegrass, as deemed by the Wall Street Journal. But it's only when you see this artist, that you can feel the energy and experience the excitement of her music, to truly know why she and her amazing band are the most award winning band in Bluegrass music, with over 100 awards!"

LADIES OF LAUGHTER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $39/$30

"The Funniest Ladies in America!" are back at the Emelin. After selling out the last couple of seasons, this year's show features four new stellar comedians. For 20 years, Ladies of Laughter (LOL) has served as a launching pad for female comedic talent with past participants ranging from Amy Schumer to Melissa Rauch. This season, LOL returns to the Emelin for another great night of stand up featuring Erin Jackson, the 2018 LOL Professional winner, Katie Hannigan, an LOL finalist who's appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Kerri Louise, a "Last Comic Standing" and LOL finalist, and Mamaroneck native, Ivy Eisenberg, an award-winning humor writer, comedian and storyteller.

BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2019 @ 8PM | BROADWAY | $65/$55

Stephen DeAngelis returns with a "spook-tacular" star studded event. Join us as four of New York's finest vocalists pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters. Scheduled performers are Jackie Burns (Wicked; If/Then; Hair); Mike McGowan (The Book of Mormon; The Producers; The Apple Tree; Ragtime; Grease; Priscilla, The Queen of the Desert); Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky; A Christmas Story; Forbidden Broadway: Alive & Kicking) and Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots; Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). The evening will include musical selections from Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll and Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; The Rocky Horror Show; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy and much more!!!

8TRACK BAND

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2019 @ 8PM | ROCK/TRIBUTE | $30/$25

8TRACK BAND pays tribute to classic 1970's Rock n' Roll. The dynamic eight-piece band brings to life all the tunes you know and love, with a focus on the musically sophisticated tunes you rarely hear live. Sing, dance and relive the timeless grooves that have dominated the airwaves for generations by the artists that defined the era, like David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, The Who, Elton John, Joe Cocker and more. Be transported back to that time when it was all about the music.

