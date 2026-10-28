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Christian Pastorino to Perform at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

The performance will take place on Friday, November 6, 2026.

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Christian Pastorino to Perform at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present Italian pianist Christian Pastorino, First Prize winner of the 2025 Franz Schubert International Competition, in recital on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:00 pm. The concert will take place in the School’s Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission is free, but reservations are required due to limited seating.

Presented as part of Pastorino’s U.S. debut recitals, the evening will feature works by Chopin, Schumann, Scriabin, and Liszt, offering audiences a program rich in lyricism, dramatic contrasts, and virtuosity. Earlier in the day, Pastorino will also lead a master class at the School.

In addition to his Franz Schubert Competition victory, Pastorino is a laureate of the 2024 Paul Badura-Skoda Competition in Vienna. He has performed extensively as a soloist and chamber musician, with appearances at notable Italian venues and festivals including Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa, the Vatican Museums in Rome, and the Ravenna Festival.

Pastorino earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees with highest honors from the “N. Paganini” Conservatory in Genoa. He subsequently completed a two-year advanced artist diploma at the Accademia di Musica di Pinerolo, where he studied with acclaimed pianist Roberto Plano. He has also participated in masterclasses with Andrea Lucchesini, Riccardo Risaliti, and Benedetto Lupo.

The recital welcomes students, families, and music lovers from throughout the community for an opportunity to hear an emerging international artist in an intimate concert setting.

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