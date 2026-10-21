ANNIE Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary at Yorktown Stage
Valentina Miller makes her Yorktown Stage debut as the orphan, alongside Broadway veteran Monica M. Wemitt.
The sun will come out at Yorktown Stage this November! The beloved musical Annie returns to the stage in a special Professional MainStage production celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Annie the Musical, running November 14-29 at Yorktown Stage in Yorktown Heights, New York.
Making her Yorktown Stage debut, Valentina Miller stars in the title role of Annie. Valentina Miller's credits include Lavender in Matilda (Summer Theatre of New Canaan), Little Cosette in LES MISERABLES, and Annie in Annie JR. She has also performed the National Anthem at an NBA game alongside her two sisters. She is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Mara Entertainment.
Returning to Yorktown Stage is Broadway's Monica M. Wemitt as Miss Hannigan. Wemitt's distinguished career includes the 1995 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing, in which she played Ernestina and served as Channing's cover; performing with Liza Minnelli in Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall; and touring nationally with Beauty and the Beast. She also earned the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Miss Hannigan at the Mac-Haydn Theatre. A Yorktown Stage favorite, Wemitt most recently delighted audiences as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! and Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music.
Making his Yorktown Stage debut is Adam Kaster as Oliver Warbucks. Kaster's Off-Broadway credits include the Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride at the National Yiddish Theatre and Just Desserts at AMT Theater. His regional credits include Tony in West Side Story, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, and Bill in Mamma Mia!
Rounding out the production is a talented cast of professional local performers and artists from across the tri-state area.
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Annie runs November 14-29 at Yorktown Stage, located in Yorktown Heights, NY. For performance dates, showtimes, and tickets, visit yorktownstage.org.
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