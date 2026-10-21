ANNIE Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary at Yorktown Stage

NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The sun will come out at Yorktown Stage this November! The beloved musical Annie returns to the stage in a special Professional MainStage production celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Annie the Musical, running November 14-29 at Yorktown Stage in Yorktown Heights, New York.

Making her Yorktown Stage debut, Valentina Miller stars in the title role of Annie. Valentina Miller's credits include Lavender in Matilda (Summer Theatre of New Canaan), Little Cosette in LES MISERABLES, and Annie in Annie JR. She has also performed the National Anthem at an NBA game alongside her two sisters. She is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Mara Entertainment.

Returning to Yorktown Stage is Broadway's Monica M. Wemitt as Miss Hannigan. Wemitt's distinguished career includes the 1995 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing, in which she played Ernestina and served as Channing's cover; performing with Liza Minnelli in Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall; and touring nationally with Beauty and the Beast. She also earned the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Miss Hannigan at the Mac-Haydn Theatre. A Yorktown Stage favorite, Wemitt most recently delighted audiences as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! and Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music.

Making his Yorktown Stage debut is Adam Kaster as Oliver Warbucks. Kaster's Off-Broadway credits include the Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride at the National Yiddish Theatre and Just Desserts at AMT Theater. His regional credits include Tony in West Side Story, Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, and Bill in Mamma Mia!

Rounding out the production is a talented cast of professional local performers and artists from across the tri-state area.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Annie runs November 14-29 at Yorktown Stage, located in Yorktown Heights, NY. For performance dates, showtimes, and tickets, visit yorktownstage.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming