Bees Deluxe to Play Daryl's House This Month

Sunday brunch will get the blues when Bees Deluxe, the British-American sensation, comes to the stage at Daryl's House in Pawling NY, New York State's coolest live music venue on Sunday January 26 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm for a unique semi-acoustic show featuring Carol Band, keyboards, vocals & harmonica, Kevin Tran on upright bass and Conrad Warre on vocals & acoustic & electric guitars. Admission is free. For reservations visit the link below.

Fronted by guitarist Warre -who headlined at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining. On Daryl's stage, the Bees Deluxe trio of Carol Band, Kevin Tran and Warre will break down to their musical roots and play a semi-acoustic set with guitars, keyboards and upright bass.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King and Burt Bacharach as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions written by Warre that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, the band takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still approachable, even for fans of traditional blues. Their slow blues songs can make a grown man weep and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes drive folks to the dance-floor. Bees Deluxe have shared the stage with Ronnie Earl, Joanna Connor, Mike Zito, Matt Schofield, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many other contemporaries.

Daryl's House, tucked into the hills of Pawling New York is a rustic retreat with an inventive brunch menu, full bar and a top-notch sound system. Come hungry and leave with a full belly, overflowing heart and an earful of some of the best blues music on the East Coast.

Bees Deluxe recently released "Smash Hits", that is being critically acclaimed. Doubtless, the band will perform a few pieces from this stellar disc at Daryl's House in addition to favorite classics and modern hits.

Comments