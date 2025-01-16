News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BILLY ELLIOT to be Presented at Antrim Playhouse This Spring

Performances will run March 21 through April 13, 2025.

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Antrim Playhouse has revealed the the cast for their upcoming production of Billy Elliot The Musical.

The cast will feature Felix Vasquez Ayala, Jennifer Banks, Kaitlyn Banks, Robert Barrett, Larry Beckerle, Jarrett Bruno, Violet Buell, Jeremy Cazes, Doreen DiBenedetto, Bernie Garzia, Alon Greenberg, Mara Karg, Alexa Kelly, Jesse Kriesel, John Carlos Lefkowitz, Donal Lehane, Luke Ostrow, Demetrius Placido, Dylan Poppe, Willow Poppe, Alice Retzer, Sarah Retzer, Olive Schryver, Aria Shusterman, Edward P. Van Saders

Performances will run March 21 through April 13, 2025. Billy Elliot the Musical is a celebration of one young boy’s journey to make his dreams come true based on the smash-hit independent film of the same name with music by the legendary Elton John.




