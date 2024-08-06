BEEHIVE, THE 60s MUSICAL to be Presented at Shadowland Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SHADOWLAND STAGES will present the centerpiece of the 2024 season, BEEHIVE, THE 60s MUSICAL. Created by Larry Gallagher, BEEHIVE promises to be a spectacular musical celebration of the women artists of the 1960s. The production will light up SHADOWLAND's MainStage Theatre from August 9th through September 8th.

Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age during this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE is a musical revue that highlights the music of the 1960s with songs like "Proud Mary", "Me and Bobby McGee", "A Natural Woman," "To Sir With Love", "Son of a Preacher Man", and many, many more!

You'll be dancing in the aisles as you're reminded how the great songs of the 60s thrilled us, challenged us, and made us see the world in a whole new way.

This family-friendly rock-and-roll revue boasts a cast of vocal powerhouses including Brandi Knox, Liz Neitge, Amy Knips, Lizzy Cenicola, Jasmine Crosson, and Jasmine Lawrence. SHADOWLAND managing director Brittany Proia is set to direct alongside choreographer Andrew Geller Karl, and music director Noel Carey.

The production kicks off with preview performances on August 9th at 8 PM and August 10th at 2 PM, leading up to the official opening night on August 10th at 8 PM. Opening night festivities begin with a pre-show tasting at 7:15 PM in the MainStage Lobby and continue after the 8 PM performance at Tony & Nick's Italian Kitchen in Ellenville. The production will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM until September 8th. Due to the popularity of the production, additional 2 PM matinees have been added on August 24th, August 31st, and September 7th.

Tickets for BEEHIVE, THE 60s MUSICAL at SHADOWLAND STAGES are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.shadowlandstages.org or by calling the box office at (845) 647-5511. Tickets are $46 for evening shows. Tickets for matinee performances are $42. SHADOWLAND STAGES' MainStage Theatre is located at 157 Canal Street in Ellenville, NY. Don't miss your chance to experience the extraordinary music of this decade LIVE on stage!

SHADOWLAND STAGES, entering its 39th year, is a professional Equity theatre located in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley. The theatre produces a season between May and December of seven shows, including two musicals and a holiday production. Shadowland also houses the Academy at Shadowland Stages, a separate education program providing classes in acting, dance, and music for kids and adults.

