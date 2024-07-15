Young, Independent Artists Produce Tennessee Williams' THE TWO CHARACTER PLAY in Downtown Providence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A group of young theatre professionals have joined forces to produce the RI premiere of America's "most influential playwright" Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play, directed by Trinity Rep's Gia Yarn. Inspired by the play's themes - the power of storytelling, mental health, and isolation - this play is produced as a direct community call-to-action around the lasting effects of the global pandemic.

The Two-Character Play is a strictly limited-engagement run in an intimate setting, running between August 2nd and 10th, at The Bill Hutchinson Theater at 134 Mathewson Street in downtown Providence. Performances are made possible through a generous grant from Providence Arts, Culture & Tourism.

"Perhaps the author's most haunting and eloquent play, which explores the fascinating area between make-believe and reality with sensitivity and poetic insight." - New Directions

"With a project like this one, intended to be created by and for the community, we could not have found a better - more shockingly poignant and tender - play, nor a better team of loving, talented RI veteran theatre artists craving opportunities for growth and impactful work." - Kelly Robertson, Actor/Producer

This guerilla-theatre/independent production of Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play begins performances on Friday, August 2nd and closes on Saturday, August 10th after 4 performances.

All performances will take place at 134 Collaborative's The Bill Hutchinson Theater in the Mathewson Street Church at 134 Mathewson Street, Providence RI, 02903.

Critics and members of the Press are invited to join us on our opening performance (Friday, August 2nd at 7:00pm). You can reply to this email or contact actor/producer for more information.

SYNOPSIS: Reality and fantasy are interwoven with terrifying power as two actors on tour―brother and sister―find themselves deserted by the troupe in a decrepit "state theatre in an unknown state." Faced (perhaps) by an audience expecting a performance, they enact The Two-Character Play―an illusion within an illusion, and "out cry" from isolation, panic and fear. "I think it is my most beautiful play since Streetcar," Tennessee Williams said, "and I've never stopped working on it....It is a cri de coeur, but then all creative work, all life, in a sense is a cri de coeur."

Cast:

Felice: Dillon Medina

Clare: Kelly Robertson

Production Team:

Gia Yarn Director

Evie Dumont Stage Manager

Kelli Noonan Assistant Stage Manager/Understudy

Tiago Rodrigues Set Designer

Thomas Edwards Lighting Designer

Brittany Costello Sound Designer

Marisa Lenardson Photo/Videographer

Megan Ruggiero Producer/Production Assistant

Comments