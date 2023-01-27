Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Seth Rudetsky - SETH'S BIG FAT BROADWAY - Theatre By The Sea
Runners-Up: Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Artic Playhouse, Judith Lynn Stillman - WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS IN MUSIC - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, John O'Hurley - A MAN WITH STANDARDS - Theatre By The Sea
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kevin P. Hill - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea
Runners-Up: Jennifer Webb - MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, Brieanna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Kenny Ingraham - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Lauren Sullivan - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Gregg Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Jaysen Engel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Janet Swenson - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: William Deschenes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Bob Richard - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, Josh Short - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Adam Crescenzi - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Marion Markham - WAITING GOT GODOT - Colonial, Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater, Joe Wilson, Jr. - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Joey Del Santo - ALMOST MAINE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Matthew Eisemann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Jackie Cabrero - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Jose Santiago - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Alex Tirrell - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Jacob Priddy - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Milly Massey - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group, Nathan Urdangen - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea
Best Musical
Winner: INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, RENT - Academy Players of RI, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: ROCK SHOW - Rhode Island Youth Theatre
Runners-Up: THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company, SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep, GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Ashley Lopes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Stephen Grivers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theater Co., JP Qualters - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, Julian Malone - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Nick Gaulin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Dan Morrison - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, Nicole Saxon - ABOUT HER - Bryant University, Timothy Crowe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Play
Winner: ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre
Runners-Up: WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep, A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA
Runners-Up: Kyle Dixon - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, John Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, Kyle Dixon - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Samuel Silva - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea
Runners-Up: Hailey O'Leary - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea, Don Hanna - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kaylee Arruda - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Kevin B. McGlynn - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Cady Santo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Richard Brosky - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre
Runners-Up: Peter Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Zach Roth - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Liam Roberts - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Theatre By The Sea
Runners-Up: Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Colonial Theater