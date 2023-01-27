Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Seth Rudetsky - SETH'S BIG FAT BROADWAY - Theatre By The Sea



Runners-Up: Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Artic Playhouse, Judith Lynn Stillman - WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS IN MUSIC - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, John O'Hurley - A MAN WITH STANDARDS - Theatre By The Sea

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kevin P. Hill - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea



Runners-Up: Jennifer Webb - MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, Brieanna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Kenny Ingraham - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Lauren Sullivan - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Gregg Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Jaysen Engel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Janet Swenson - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: William Deschenes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Bob Richard - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, Josh Short - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Adam Crescenzi - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Marion Markham - WAITING GOT GODOT - Colonial, Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater, Joe Wilson, Jr. - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Joey Del Santo - ALMOST MAINE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Matthew Eisemann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Jackie Cabrero - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Jose Santiago - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Alex Tirrell - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Jacob Priddy - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Milly Massey - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group, Nathan Urdangen - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea

Best Musical

Winner: INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, RENT - Academy Players of RI, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: ROCK SHOW - Rhode Island Youth Theatre



Runners-Up: THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company, SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep, GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ashley Lopes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Stephen Grivers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theater Co., JP Qualters - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, Julian Malone - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Nick Gaulin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Dan Morrison - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, Nicole Saxon - ABOUT HER - Bryant University, Timothy Crowe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Play

Winner: ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre



Runners-Up: WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep, A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA



Runners-Up: Kyle Dixon - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea, John Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater, Kyle Dixon - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Samuel Silva - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea



Runners-Up: Hailey O'Leary - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea, Don Hanna - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kaylee Arruda - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Kevin B. McGlynn - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea, Cady Santo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA, Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Richard Brosky - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre



Runners-Up: Peter Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Zach Roth - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre, Liam Roberts - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Theatre By The Sea



Runners-Up: Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Colonial Theater