Wilbury Group Will Host FRINGEPVD 2024

The 11th Annual FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group will take place July 14 - 27, 2024. This year's FringePVD features over 50 in-person and online performances from 15 different states at over ten venues across the Valley Arts District including 50 Sims, WaterFire Arts Center, The Steel Yard, ALCO, Farm Fresh RI, LitArts RI and Teatro ECAS and Wilbury Theatre Group. Free community events include Sims Ave Fest & Family Fringe on July 20 presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with The Steel Yard.
Founded and presented since 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around the Valley neighborhood of Providence, while keeping the online performance series established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets and passes will be available soon. For updates and more information, visit: FRINGEPVD.org
"As FringePVD enters its 11th year, we're excited to continue our work including even more partners and community members across the Valley Arts District," said Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "Since its earliest days, the festival has allowed us to connect with audience members from Rhode Island and beyond, provide stages for artists from across the country to perform and come together, and showcase all the gems in our neighborhood that provide the Valley Arts District with the diversity and community that make it special."
With this swirl of activities, we are currently looking for volunteers to assist as house managers, info desk helpers, and way finders to help make the festival fun and safe for everyone. Click here to sign up.
FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival has been presented by Wilbury Theatre Group since the theatre company founded the festival in 2014. In the years since, the year-round staff and creative teams of the Wilbury Group have served in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs, and the Providence Fringe Festival, we are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.
