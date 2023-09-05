Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of 2216

Memberships for the 2023/24 Season of Wilbury Theatre Group productions are available now.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co. Photo 2 Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co.
Photos: First Look At CLEVER AND VANGLORIOUS KINGS' EXTENDED PLAY At Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 3 Photos: First Look At CLEVER AND VANGLORIOUS KINGS' EXTENDED PLAY At Wilbury Theatre Group
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company in September Photo 4 MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company in September

Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of 2216

Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of 2216

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the first show of its 2023/24 Season: the world premiere 2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment written and directed by JaMario Stills, recent awardee of a prestigious directing residency with the National Black Theatre.. Performances run September 28 - October 15.

Memberships for the 2023/24 Season of Wilbury Theatre Group productions are available now. Single tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative "All-Access" ticketing model. For memberships and tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org

2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment is an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience that weaves together personal narratives, historical truths, and futuristic possibilities. 2216 explores the lives of an ensemble of actors representing nationalities around the globe as they create and reenact a new world doctrine that connects and transcends time, and invites the audience to reflect on their own roles in shaping the groups experience and challenges them to actively participate in a hilarious, and sometimes tragic, ongoing journey.

"We couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with JaMario on this world premiere production," said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "Like all of his work, this piece is extremely collaborative, with an emphasis on community-based ensemble building. The artists we've assembled for this ensemble are among the most talented performance artists working today, and we're thrilled to kick off our new season with this incredible opportunity to support these talented local artists and create a space for art to not just be interpreted, but created from the ground up."

Creator JaMario Stills adds, "As a Floridian, it's difficult to watch a government that is actively oppressing marginalized communities. My collaborators and I hope to bring a voice to what Black and Brown folks are going through with an experimental performance of theater, dance and multimedia installations. The question of how we will upend this fascism today and for future generations will guide our production of 2216."




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Trinity Repertory Company To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Season HOMECOMING & Photo
Trinity Repertory Company To Celebrate 60th Anniversary Season HOMECOMING –  A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA AND PERFORMANCE

Trinity Repertory Company, the State Theater of Rhode Island, announces a special event -- “Homecoming: Celebrating 60 Years of Trinity Rep,” to mark its milestone anniversary season. 

2
The GroovaLottos to Perform at The Legendary Dougs House Of Harmony This Month Photo
The GroovaLottos to Perform at The Legendary Doug's House Of Harmony This Month

Get ready to groove as The GroovaLottos take the stage at Doug's House of Harmony on September 23. Prepare to be captivated by their soulful blend of funk, jazz, blues, and rock. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of music and fun.

3
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co. Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co.

While Shakespeare famously bragged that “Never was a story of more woe/Than this of Juliet and her Romeo,” the Burbage Theater Co.  set itself the task of revealing everything else the play contains. Their modern-dress production is dynamic, reveling in precisely-choreographed crowd and fight scenes, and making the most of the play’s witty dialogues.

4
Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of 2216 Photo
Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of 2216

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the first show of its 2023/24 Season: the world premiere 2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment written and directed by JaMario Stills, recent awardee of a prestigious directing residency with the National Black Theatre.. Performances run September 28 - October 15.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROMEO & JULIET
Burbage Theatre Co (8/31-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You