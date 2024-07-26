Trinity Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play At The Providence Performing Arts Center 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Repertory Company will stage its 48th annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

“Trinity Rep's Chace Theater, where we have historically staged A Christmas Carol, will be under much-needed construction for a full renovation,” Trinity Rep's Executive Director Katie Liberman explained. “I am so grateful to our colleagues and friends at PPAC who have welcomed us to their venue just a few blocks away to ensure our holiday tradition can continue this winter. We cannot wait to partner with our neighbors at The Providence Performing Arts Center for this season's production of A Christmas Carol.”

Trinity Rep's upstairs theater, the Chace Theater, has not been completely refurbished since Trinity Rep first moved into the space in 1972. The new and improved performance venue will boast an innovative, reconfigurable theater space, an LED-equipped lighting grid, new seats, and significant upgrades that will transform the experience for audiences and artists alike. Expected to begin as soon as October 2024, this construction is part of a larger renovation of Trinity Rep, with additional details to follow.

“In the true community spirit of A Christmas Carol, PPAC and Trinity Rep's collaboration ensures that friends and families can gather this holiday season to experience the treasured production for a 48th consecutive year,” said Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., chair of PPAC's Board of Directors.

Adds J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, PPAC's president and CEO, “We are making history! PPAC's partnership with Trinity Rep is the first of its kind in Rhode Island, and it will likely introduce new audiences to our theater and this beloved production. We are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with Trinity Rep this year.”

A Christmas Carol runs November 23 – December 4, followed by a brief hiatus to make room for the national tour of Hamilton. A Christmas Carol returns to PPAC on December 26 and closes December 29.

Resident company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo (La Broa' (Broad Street), The Inferior Sex) will direct this year's production. It will be a joyous celebration of community, redemption, and Christmas cheer.

“This play is always a fan favorite at Trinity Rep, bringing generations of families together to celebrate the timeless magic of Dickens' story,” she said. “This year, we have the unique opportunity to share it with Trinity Rep and PPAC audiences alike. The historic venue provides an enchanting backdrop, and I am excited to share this wonderful Christmas story with everyone.”

Tickets for A Christmas Carol go on sale to Trinity Rep subscribers on July 29, to PPAC subscribers on August 5, and to the public on August 19. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office on 220 Weybosset St., Providence, RI 02903, by phone at (401) 421-2787, and online at ppacri.org.

ABOUT Trinity Repertory Company

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.

Trinity Rep's 2024-25 Season starts in September and runs through June 2025, and includes productions of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, A Christmas Carol, Someone Will Remember Us, La Tempestad – The Tempest, and Blues for an Alabama Sky. Subscriptions are on sale now. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at www.trinityrep.com.

ABOUT THE Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) presents touring Broadway productions and some of the biggest names in comedy and concerts and since 2008 has launched 24 national tours; these include the national tour launch of A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical, coming in September 2024 and the national tour launch of Shucked, coming in October 2024. Both shows are part of PPAC's 2024-25 Broadway Season.

Located in the heart of Providence's arts and entertainment district, PPAC is the second largest theatre of its kind in New England, with a seating capacity of 3100. The Loew's Theatre Building, which is the historic home of PPAC, opened in October 1928 and is acclaimed for its beauty and grandeur. PPAC is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top ten entertainment venues of its size in the United States by industry publications Pollstar, Billboard Magazine and VenuesNow. Learn more about PPAC at www.ppacri.org

PPAC is committed to providing the community with the highest quality in performances and learning opportunities to enrich the lives of students, educators and families. PPAC's outreach and engagement programs offer students in grades K – 12 the chance to engage with the arts while developing critical thinking skills. PPAC's Educational outreach and engagement programs include From Books to Broadway, Experience PPAC, Arts Showcase, Arts Scholarships, the Reignite Professional Development Series and more; for additional information, visit wppacri.org/outreach.

