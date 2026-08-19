Trinity Rep Announces Youth Programs for 50th Anniversary A CHRISTMAS CAROL

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Trinity Repertory Company has announced three returning youth programs in celebration of its 50th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol. Children ages 8-12 have the opportunity to audition for roles in A Christmas Carol on Sat Sept. 12 at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses in Attleboro, MA. Young people ages 13-25 may enter the theater's second annual holiday art competition by Fri Oct. 9. Lastly, Project Discovery student matinee performances of A Christmas Carol go on sale for schools on Thurs Sept. 3.

'Young people are at the heart of Scrooge's journey towards redemption,' Jordan Butterfield, Trinity Rep's Director of Education & Accessibility, said. 'Be it the Cratchit family's eternal optimism, Nephew Fred's holiday cheer, Scrooge's sister Fan's loving heart, or the enthusiasm of Turkey Kid on Christmas morning—these characters are all critical to Scrooge's transformation. Every year, Trinity Rep's child actors breathe life into characters like Tiny Tim, inspiring us all. And through community programs like our art contest for teens and young adults and our Project Discovery student matinee program, the next generation reminds us to learn from our past, live in the present, and prepare for their future.'

Directed by Resident Company Member Taavon Gamble, 2026's A Christmas Carol will run Nov. 5 – Dec. 31, 2026. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now for Trinity Rep subscribers and go on sale to the public on Thurs Sept. 10. This year's production will be staged in the intimate, 250-seat Dowling Theater. Availability is limited, and performances are expected to sell out quickly.

'For 50 years, A Christmas Carol has brought families in Southern New England together,' Executive Director Katie Liberman said. 'As we continue to invite young people to participate in the experience — whether onstage, in the audience, or by displaying their work in our lobby— I am so proud that the next generation is both watching this special tradition unfold and helping us tell it.'

CHILDREN'S AUDITIONS

Children ages 8-12 living in Southern New England may audition for A Christmas Carol on Sat Sept. 12 from 9 am –1 pm at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses at 999 Newport Ave. South, Attleboro, MA. Auditionees should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice and will read from a section of the script as part of their audition. Children must be between 8 and 12 years old through Jan 3, 2027. Trinity Rep encourages children of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, (dis)abilities, and backgrounds to audition.

For full audition details, including character breakdowns, performance schedules, and compensation, please visit TrinityRep.com/KidsAuditions. No registration is required, but we encourage parents to fill out the website's audition form before or the day of auditions.

PROJECT DISCOVERY STUDENT MATINEES

Project Discovery has given more than 1.4 million students the chance to experience live professional theater at a discounted rate through student matinees. Through Project Discovery, Trinity Rep offers study guides, in-school workshops, and residencies for students, as well as professional development and preview nights for teachers. All Project Discovery performances include a written study guide and a post-show talkback with the cast.

Project Discovery performances of A Christmas Carol go on sale Thurs Sept. 3 at 12 pm. To request tickets, visit TrinityRep.com/Project-Discovery starting that day, and fill out the linked ticket request form. Requests are processed in the order in which they are received.

YOUTH ART COMPETITION

Trinity Rep invites young and emerging artists (ages 13-25) to submit original holiday-themed artwork for display in the Dowling Theater lobby during the run of A Christmas Carol. Work should creatively explore the question: Who is your favorite A Christmas Carol character? Accepted mediums include 2D work such as paintings, drawings, prints, textiles, photography, or digital art (printed for display). Artists may submit up to three works of art.

Artists must submit their work by Fri Oct. 16 at 11:59 pm. Trinity Rep will notify selected artists by Mon Oct. 26. Winning entries will receive a $50 cash prize, two tickets to A Christmas Carol, and have their artwork displayed throughout the production's run. All submissions must be gallery-ready by Fri Oct. 30 and accompanied by a short artist bio and statement. For complete guidelines and to submit, visit TrinityRep.com/Christmas.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses. Trinity Rep's 2026-27 Season is sponsored by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Providence Tourism Council. Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Trinity Rep.

ABOUT A CHRISTMAS CAROL

As the clock strikes midnight on a fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge gets an unexpected visit from the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. In a world shaped by music, memory, and possibility, Scrooge is swept into a supernatural journey through past, present, and future. Along the way, he must confront what he has built, what he has lost, and what he still has: the power to change for the good of his community, and his very soul. This year's 50th anniversary production, directed by Resident Company Member Taavon Gamble, celebrates the beloved legacy of Trinity Rep's annual tradition of reimagining the story anew each year.

ABOUT Trinity Repertory Company

Founded in 1963, Trinity Repertory Company is one of the nation's leading regional theaters, recognized for artistic excellence, innovation, and its long-standing resident company of artists. The recipient of the 1981 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater, Trinity Rep has built a national and international reputation for bold, engaging work. Rhode Island's official State Theater since 2014, Trinity Rep serves as a cultural anchor for its community.

Trinity Rep's mission is to reinvent the public square with dramatic art that stimulates, educates, and engages our diverse community in a continuing dialogue. The theater does this through nationally recognized stage productions, a professional artistic and resident company, pre-professional training, lifelong learning opportunities, and arts education programs for students in grades K-12. Trinity Rep has produced more than 75 world premieres and is widely recognized for its distinctive, collaborative style of performance. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for nearly five decades and made memories for over two million audience members.

A national leader in artist training and education, Trinity Rep's robust programs serve learners of all ages and abilities. Its Project Discovery initiative has introduced more than 1.4 million students to live theater since 1966. Based in the historic Lederer Theater Center in downtown Providence, Trinity Rep is expanding its impact through The Public Square Campaign, a $40 million facility renovation, currently underway, that will enhance accessibility and community engagement. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, with an annual budget of approximately $9 million, Trinity Rep employs over 300 artists and administrative staff each year.

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