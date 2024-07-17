Theatre By The Sea's 91st Season Continues This Month With THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of 91 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Tony Award-winning masterpiece The Sound of Music, which will be presented from July 24 – August 17, 2024.

“The Sound of Music is arguably the most popular musical in the world,” said Bill Hanney. “I am thrilled that we were able to assemble a top-notch production team and an extraordinarily talented cast, who will bring this beloved story to life on stage. I look forward to seeing a multigenerational audience coming to this beautiful historic barn theatre to create new memories that will last a lifetime.”

Revisit one of the world's most beloved musicals. The Sound of Music tells the tale of a young postulant who is dispatched from the local abbey to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was a Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, featuring favorites, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and the iconic title track “The Sound of Music.”

Returning to Theatre By The Sea as Director and Choreographer is Michael D. Jablonski, who directed and choreographed last season's critically acclaimed production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Also returning to TBTS is musical director Nathan Urdangen who previously music directed The Bodyguard and Footloose. The 38-member cast features the talents of Kim Sava, who has enjoyed an illustrious career as an actor, singer and dancer across the U.S. and Canada and was an original Broadway company member of Beetlejuice. Ms. Sava will be making her Theatre By The Sea debut as Maria Rainer. Joining her as Captain Georg von Trapp is Rhode Island's Kevin Patrick Martin, who returns to TBTS having previously appeared in productions of Jersey Boys, La Cage aux Folles, George M!, Evita, and The Producers. Making their TBTS debuts as Max Detweiler and Elsa Schraeder are the husband-and-wife team of Broadway performers John Gardiner (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale) and Kyli Rae (Jersey Boys). Amanda Hunter-Finch who has appeared in Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music, After Midnight!, Flashdance, Anna Nicole, and Porgy and Bess, will be making her Theatre By The Sea debut as Mother Abbess. The Dance Captain for the production is Andy McLeavey, who will be making his TBTS debut as Baron Elberfeld. Completing the adult cast are Julia Bibeault, Amy Buckley, Maria Day, Zoe Gillis, Benji Godley-Fisher, Kat Gold, Bailey Reese Greemon, Ciara Hargrove, Ginger Kroll, Tom Lavallee, Dean Marino, Henry H. Miller, Conor McGiffin, Meag O'Meara, Erica Peréz-Gotay, Kayla Petersen, Jacob Schmidek, Nate Scullion, Nicole Weitzman, and Emma Woodfield-Stern. The von Trapp children are being played by two casts of talented local performers including Mia Daley (Louisa), Bobbie Celine Doherty (Brigitta), Matthew McGuirl (Kurt), Ian Nicolo (Fredrich), Taylor Pezza (Marta) and Elena Taveras (Gretl), and Jackson Alves (Friedrich), Arden Cha (Brigitta), Georgia Kroll (Gretl), Charlotte McMahon (Louisa), Owen Richard (Kurt), and Corinne Sweeney (Marta).

The creative team includes Resident Scenic Designer Kyle Dixon, Lighting Designer Terri Becker, and Sound Designer Michael Hyde, along with Liz Printz (Wig Designer), Nicole Wiegert (Production Stage Manager), Julius Cruz (Assistant Stage Manager) and Jordan Ilyssa Angelo (Assistant Stage Manager), with costumes constructed by Asolo Repertory Theatre Costume Shop; Original Design by Loren Shaw and additional costumes provided by Costume World Theatrical, Pompano Beach, FL. www.costumeworld.com. The Sound of Music is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer). The Sound of Music is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, which has recently reopened under new management by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by emailing bistrobythesea4@gmail.com. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

The Sound of Music will be presented from July 24 – August 17, with preview performances on July 24 and 25 and opening night scheduled for July 26. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added Wednesday matinee on August 14. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 are $62, and $65 - $91 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

