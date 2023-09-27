Theatre By The Sea Reveals 2024 Summer Season

Theatre By The Sea has announced the 2024 Summer Schedule for Theatre By The Sea, which will include four sensational musicals.

The season will open with A Chorus Line, the ultimate celebration of the American Musical, shared in the story of 17 dancers competing for a few coveted spots in the chorus of a Broadway musical. It's what they've worked for — with every drop of sweat, every hour of training, every day of their lives, it's the one opportunity to do what they've always dreamed of - not to be the star, but just to get a job on the line. Through the audition they bare their souls while sharing stories of their childhood, ambitions, fears, and experiences in show business. This groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line, whether for promotion, for attention, for approval, or for love. The Tony Award-winning score includes “What I Did for Love,” “One,” and “Dance Ten, Looks Three.” Contains adult language and mature content.

A Chorus Line, which was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com. A Chorus Line will be produced from May 29 – June 22, 2024.

The season continues with Tootsie, the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre which has been called “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone) and “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the 1982 award-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman, this Tony Award-winner tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious book and an outrageously clever score, Tootsie is a joyful delight which is packed with so many punchlines, it should be called a joke box musical!

Tootsie with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Robert Horn is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Tootsie will be produced from June 26 – July 20, 2024.

Revisit one of the world's most beloved musicals! The Sound of Music tells the tale of a young nun who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the hearts of both the children and the stern Captain. The family's attempt to escape from the Nazis is one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented onstage. This family classic was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and features a glorious Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, which includes “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and the iconic title song “The Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Music with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization www.concordtheatricals.com. The Sound of Music will be produced from July 24 – August 17, 2024.



Come and meet those dancing feet in 42nd Street, the glamorous, Tony Award-winning, 1930's musical spectacular! The stakes are high when a young chorus girl, fresh from Allentown, PA, is given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a star in a new Broadway show, which recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. This family-friendly classic backstage story features a hit parade of songs including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We're in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and the spectacular title number. With sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes, and one show-stopping tune after another, 42nd Street is Broadway razzle-dazzle at its finest!

42nd Street with music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com. 42nd Street will be produced from August 21 – September 15, 2024.

Subscriptions for the 2024 summer season are now available! Forms can be downloaded from the theatre's website at Click Here. Forms can also be emailed to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com or patrons may visit the Box Office Monday through Friday from 11 am-5 pm or call (401) 782-TKTS (8587) during business hours. The deadline for early bird subscription pricing is Tuesday, October 31, 2023.