Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat Installation

The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience.

Register for Rhode Island News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
The VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat Installation

The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre's transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats. The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience as well as increase the potential for the building's success including, increasing the overall capacity from 1,933 to 2,011 seats, adding new LED aisle lights for visibility and safety, enhancing comfort with added leg room to premium seating areas, and improved ADA seating arrangements.

"We are excited to reveal this transformation as part of continued improvements and restoration to this premier Rhode Island venue. These new seats maintain the integrity of the historic theatre while adding 21st century function." - Daniel Schwartz, The VETS General Manager

"The VETS holds a special place for the people of Rhode Island. Updating the main hall with new seats ensures that this theatre will continue to be an enjoyable place for all Rhode Islanders to enjoy live events, graduations, recitals, and many more community gatherings for years to come." - Daniel McConaghy, Executive Director, Rhode Island Convention Center Authority

"The VETS continues to bring high-quality entertainment to Providence and its audiences have seen great performances on its stage over the years. These new seats are important to that experience. A second act for The VETS." - J.L. Singleton, President & CEO, Professional Facilities Management

The VETS will premiere the new seats with its 2022 - 2023 season. This season, The VETS has already announced three sold-out shows including Taylor Tomlinson, Tom Segura, and The Smile. The VETS will also be the opening city launching The Smile's North American tour. Other events coming to The VETS this season include Dropkick Murphys, Fortune Feimster, The Illusionists, Nikki Glaser, Straight No Chaser, Bluey's Big Play, and more. For a full list of upcoming events visit TheVetsRI.com.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


LA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium TheatreLA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium Theatre
October 12, 2022

La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage will be presented at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket RI 02895 on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm. La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage promises a night filled with original dance and live music celebrating the vibrant Franco-American history in the Blackstone Valley.
The United Theatre Names Carly Callahan As Executive DirectorThe United Theatre Names Carly Callahan As Executive Director
October 11, 2022

The Ocean Community United Theatre Board of Directors, led by board co-Chairs Charles Royce and Nicholas Moore, have announced that they have hired Carly Callahan to lead the organization as Executive Director.
Comedian Chris D'Elia To Perform At The VETS In ProvidenceComedian Chris D'Elia To Perform At The VETS In Providence
October 10, 2022

Comedian Chris D'Elia is bringing his Don't Push Me Tour to The VETS in Providence on February 17, 2023.
New 'Pick Your Price' Tickets Now Available For 'THE WORLD GOES ROUND at Cotuit CenterNew 'Pick Your Price' Tickets Now Available For 'THE WORLD GOES ROUND at Cotuit Center
October 8, 2022

For four nights only, Cotuit Center for the Arts presents The World Goes 'Round, a musical revue showcasing the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. The show will run on the Main Stage on October 20-23, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's performances at 7:30pm and Sunday's performance at 2:00pm. In addition, the Center is proud to now offer a pay-what-you-can model of purchase for select 'Pick Your Price' seats in our spacious cabaret-style Main Stage theater.
Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize- Winning SWEAT Opens At The Gamm Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize- Winning SWEAT Opens At The Gamm 
October 7, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Sweat — one of the most heralded plays of recent years. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, this contemporary masterwork speaks to the plight of the American worker and the fragile bonds that hold our communities together. Sometimes shocking and often surprisingly funny, Sweat captures the roots of economic insecurity with power and grace.