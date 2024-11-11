News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Teen Ambassador Program

29 high school students in grades 10 – 12 will have the opportunity to learn about different non-performance careers in theatre through PPAC’s Teen Ambassador program.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Teen Ambassador Program Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that 29 high school students in grades 10 – 12 will have the opportunity to learn about different non-performance careers in theatre through PPAC’s Teen Ambassador program, a NEW Outreach and Engagement initiative.    

LATEST NEWS

The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Teen Ambassador Program
Photos: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Family Night Announced At HAMILTON At Providence Performing Arts Center
Trinity Repertory Company And The Providence Clemente Veterans' Initiative Present VETERAN VOICES

Students were selected through an application process. Their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals. Applications for the program will open in April 2025 for the 2025/2026 academic year; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teen-ambassador

Teen Ambassadors will attend monthly meetings at the Theatre and participate in classes with theatre professionals. They will attend selected shows at PPAC and write thoughtful show reviews that they will then share via social media. Ambassadors will earn at least ten community service hours through the program. 

Dana Brazil, Director of Education, Outreach & Engagement, said, “We are excited to offer this new program as part of our Community Outreach and Engagement initiative. The goal of the program is to highlight other career paths in the performing arts that our students may not have considered before. PPAC’s Teen Ambassadors will have the chance to network with their peers across the region and with industry professionals.”

The PPAC Teen Ambassadors for the 2024/2025 Season are: 

  • Ayre Stephenson-Sweeny - Program Intern
  • Jasmine Abernethy – The Wheeler School
  • Amelia Albino – Cranston High School West
  • Tayla Beaulieu – St. Andrew’s School
  • Lena Butera – Toll Gate High School
  • Cayden Camacho – Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts
  • Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School
  • Grace DeStefanis – North Smithfield High School
  • Lily Elson – The Prout School
  • Marianna Fonseca – East Providence High School
  • Abigail Ford – West Warwick High School
  • Elizabeth Golaski – School One
  • Ashley Gomez – Classical High School
  • Sami-Lee Harrington – Smithfield High School
  • Madison Hennessy – East Greenwich High School
  • Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy
  • Emma Hull – Tiverton High School
  • Aisha Imran – Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West
  • Audrey Kuiawa – Pilgrim High School
  • Ava Lyne LaFountain – Coventry High School
  • Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West
  • Collin LeDuc – East Providence High School
  • Nina Omanyo – North Providence High School
  • Rayn Raposa – Providence Country Day School
  • Madisyn Risco – East Providence High School
  • Audrey Slaughter-Biello – Smithfield High School
  • Dylan Tallardy – Westerly High School
  • Joshua Torres Roca – Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos