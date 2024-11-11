The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Teen Ambassador Program

29 high school students in grades 10 – 12 will have the opportunity to learn about different non-performance careers in theatre through PPAC’s Teen Ambassador program.
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that 29 high school students in grades 10 – 12 will have the opportunity to learn about different non-performance careers in theatre through PPAC’s Teen Ambassador program, a NEW Outreach and Engagement initiative.
Students were selected through an application process. Their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals. Applications for the program will open in April 2025 for the 2025/2026 academic year; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teen-ambassador
Teen Ambassadors will attend monthly meetings at the Theatre and participate in classes with theatre professionals. They will attend selected shows at PPAC and write thoughtful show reviews that they will then share via social media. Ambassadors will earn at least ten community service hours through the program.
Dana Brazil, Director of Education, Outreach & Engagement, said, “We are excited to offer this new program as part of our Community Outreach and Engagement initiative. The goal of the program is to highlight other career paths in the performing arts that our students may not have considered before. PPAC’s Teen Ambassadors will have the chance to network with their peers across the region and with industry professionals.”
The PPAC Teen Ambassadors for the 2024/2025 Season are:
