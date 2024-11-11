The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Teen Ambassador Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that 29 high school students in grades 10 – 12 will have the opportunity to learn about different non-performance careers in theatre through PPAC’s Teen Ambassador program, a NEW Outreach and Engagement initiative.

Students were selected through an application process. Their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals. Applications for the program will open in April 2025 for the 2025/2026 academic year; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teen-ambassador

Teen Ambassadors will attend monthly meetings at the Theatre and participate in classes with theatre professionals. They will attend selected shows at PPAC and write thoughtful show reviews that they will then share via social media. Ambassadors will earn at least ten community service hours through the program.

Dana Brazil, Director of Education, Outreach & Engagement, said, “We are excited to offer this new program as part of our Community Outreach and Engagement initiative. The goal of the program is to highlight other career paths in the performing arts that our students may not have considered before. PPAC’s Teen Ambassadors will have the chance to network with their peers across the region and with industry professionals.”

The PPAC Teen Ambassadors for the 2024/2025 Season are:

Ayre Stephenson-Sweeny - Program Intern

Jasmine Abernethy – The Wheeler School

Amelia Albino – Cranston High School West

Tayla Beaulieu – St. Andrew’s School

Lena Butera – Toll Gate High School

Cayden Camacho – Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School

Grace DeStefanis – North Smithfield High School

Lily Elson – The Prout School

Marianna Fonseca – East Providence High School

Abigail Ford – West Warwick High School

Elizabeth Golaski – School One

Ashley Gomez – Classical High School

Sami-Lee Harrington – Smithfield High School

Madison Hennessy – East Greenwich High School

Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy

Emma Hull – Tiverton High School

Aisha Imran – Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West

Audrey Kuiawa – Pilgrim High School

Ava Lyne LaFountain – Coventry High School

Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West

Collin LeDuc – East Providence High School

Nina Omanyo – North Providence High School

Rayn Raposa – Providence Country Day School

Madisyn Risco – East Providence High School

Audrey Slaughter-Biello – Smithfield High School

Dylan Tallardy – Westerly High School

Joshua Torres Roca – Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex

Comments