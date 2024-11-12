The Providence Performing Arts Center And The VETS' Annual Holiday Sale Returns In December

‘Tis the season for savings at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)’s and The VETS’ annual Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 7.
‘Tis the season for savings at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)’s and The VETS’ annual Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 7.
For one day only, save 25% on selected seating and performances for most upcoming shows at PPAC and The VETS.
On Saturday, December 7, check off everyone on your holiday gift-giving list by:
1) Entering the code MISTLETOE at ppacri.org or the code BALSAM at thevetsri.com from 12:01A to 11:59P.
2) Saving in person at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) . Holiday Sale box office window and phone hours are 10A to 2P.
If you wish to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and get early access to the Holiday Sale, simply sign up to be on PPAC’s e-list at ppacri.org/email - it’s FREE to join.
Seasonal holiday PPAC eGift cards with customized messaging (“Grateful”, “Celebrate”, “Happy Hanukkah”, “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas”) are instantly available at ppacri.org/giftcards and are available for purchase in denominations ranging from $25 to $500.
Classic PPAC gift cards (hard copy) with a presentation sleeve are also available in any denomination at the PPAC Box Office window, online at ppacri.org/giftcards or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). The classic gift card is available in fixed denominations from $25 to $250. To arrange for the Box Office to mail a gift card to your friend or family member, please contact them at 401.421.ARTS (2787).
The VETS’ gift cards are also available online at thevetsri.com/events/gift-cards, by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787) or by visiting the Box Office window.
Please note: PPAC eGift cards, PPAC classic gift cards and The VETS gift cards are available anytime and may be purchased at the Holiday Sale (please note that gift cards are not discounted).
During this season of giving, please consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to PPAC for Toys for Tots. Collection boxes will be available during the Holiday Sale on December 7 and at these upcoming November and December shows:
November 12 – 17
November 23 – December 4 only
Friday, December 6 at 7:30P and
December 11 – 22.
**The Holiday Sale discount does not include PPAC’s $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and The VETS’ per ticket facility fee. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts and no adjustments are allowed on prior purchases. Holiday Sale seating is available for selected performances and seating locations. Tickets are subject to availability, and prices are subject to change without notice; other restrictions may apply.
Ho! Ho! Ho! Please see below for a list of shows participating in the Holiday Sale.
On Saturday, December 7:
· Enter the code MISTLETOE at ppacri.org to have the Holiday discount applied when purchasing tickets from 12:01A to 11:59P.
· Visit the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or call 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 10A to 2P.
Please note:
For all shows at PPAC, VIP/Golden Circle seating is not included in the Holiday Sale offer. Additionally, Saturday and Sunday matinees and Saturday evening performances in the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and Encore Series are excluded, unless noted otherwise.
January 21 – 26
All evening performances (Tuesday through Sunday) are included in selected seating locations.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee performances.
February 11 – 16
Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.
February 25 – March 2
Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.
April 22 – 27
Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinees and Friday & Saturday evening performances.
June 10 – 15
Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations; Second Dress Circle seating is not available.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.
Encore Series
April 4 – 6
All performances (Friday – Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees) are included.
May 2 - 4
Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.
Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee performances.
Broadway Special
December 11 – 22
Tuesday – Thursday evening performances in Week 2 only are included. Limited ticket allocation per performance.
Wednesday, February 5 & Thursday, December 6
Both performances are included in selected seating locations.
November 23 – December 4
December 26 – 29
Friday, December 6 at 7:30P
Second Dress Circle seating is excluded.
Saturday, February 8 at 8P
Limited ticket allocation
Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30P
Limited ticket allocation.
On Saturday, December 7:
· Enter the code BALSALM at thevetsri.com to have the Holiday Sale discount applied when purchasing tickets from 12:01A to 11:59P.
· Visit the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or call 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 10A to 2P.
Please note:
Offer is available for selected performances and seating locations. Not all pricing sections are applicable and will differ for each event. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. The Box Office is unable to make pricing adjustments or provide refunds on previous purchases. The Holiday Sale discount does not include The VETS’ per ticket facility fee. Other fees and restrictions may apply.
December 6 – 7
Tuesday, December 10 at 7P
December 19 – 29
Excludes December 21 and December 22 performances at 1P.
Saturday, January 25 at 8P
Sunday, March 16 at 7P
Thursday, March 20 at 7:30P
Saturday, March 22 at 3P
Sunday, April 6 at 3P
Friday, April 25 at 6P
May 2 – 4
Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30P
Videos