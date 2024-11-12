The Providence Performing Arts Center And The VETS' Annual Holiday Sale Returns In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



‘Tis the season for savings at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)’s and The VETS’ annual Holiday Sale on Saturday, December 7.

For one day only, save 25% on selected seating and performances for most upcoming shows at PPAC and The VETS.

On Saturday, December 7, check off everyone on your holiday gift-giving list by:

1) Entering the code MISTLETOE at ppacri.org or the code BALSAM at thevetsri.com from 12:01A to 11:59P.

2) Saving in person at the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) . Holiday Sale box office window and phone hours are 10A to 2P.

If you wish to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping and get early access to the Holiday Sale, simply sign up to be on PPAC’s e-list at ppacri.org/email - it’s FREE to join.

Seasonal holiday PPAC eGift cards with customized messaging (“Grateful”, “Celebrate”, “Happy Hanukkah”, “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas”) are instantly available at ppacri.org/giftcards and are available for purchase in denominations ranging from $25 to $500.

Classic PPAC gift cards (hard copy) with a presentation sleeve are also available in any denomination at the PPAC Box Office window, online at ppacri.org/giftcards or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). The classic gift card is available in fixed denominations from $25 to $250. To arrange for the Box Office to mail a gift card to your friend or family member, please contact them at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

The VETS’ gift cards are also available online at thevetsri.com/events/gift-cards, by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787) or by visiting the Box Office window.

Please note: PPAC eGift cards, PPAC classic gift cards and The VETS gift cards are available anytime and may be purchased at the Holiday Sale (please note that gift cards are not discounted).

During this season of giving, please consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to PPAC for Toys for Tots. Collection boxes will be available during the Holiday Sale on December 7 and at these upcoming November and December shows:

MAMMA MIA!

November 12 – 17

Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 23 – December 4 only

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY Chip Davis

Friday, December 6 at 7:30P and

HAMILTON

December 11 – 22.

**The Holiday Sale discount does not include PPAC’s $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and The VETS’ per ticket facility fee. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts and no adjustments are allowed on prior purchases. Holiday Sale seating is available for selected performances and seating locations. Tickets are subject to availability, and prices are subject to change without notice; other restrictions may apply.

Ho! Ho! Ho! Please see below for a list of shows participating in the Holiday Sale.

On Saturday, December 7:

· Enter the code MISTLETOE at ppacri.org to have the Holiday discount applied when purchasing tickets from 12:01A to 11:59P.

· Visit the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or call 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 10A to 2P.

Please note:

For all shows at PPAC, VIP/Golden Circle seating is not included in the Holiday Sale offer. Additionally, Saturday and Sunday matinees and Saturday evening performances in the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and Encore Series are excluded, unless noted otherwise.

Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

MJ THE MUSICAL

January 21 – 26

All evening performances (Tuesday through Sunday) are included in selected seating locations.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee performances.

LIFE OF PI

February 11 – 16

Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.

& JULIET

February 25 – March 2

Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

April 22 – 27

Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinees and Friday & Saturday evening performances.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

June 10 – 15

Tuesday – Friday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations; Second Dress Circle seating is not available.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee and Saturday evening performances.

Encore Series

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation

April 4 – 6

All performances (Friday – Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees) are included.

CHICAGO

May 2 - 4

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening performances are included in selected seating locations.

Excludes Saturday & Sunday matinee performances.

Broadway Special

HAMILTON

December 11 – 22

Tuesday – Thursday evening performances in Week 2 only are included. Limited ticket allocation per performance.

THE CHER SHOW

Wednesday, February 5 & Thursday, December 6

Both performances are included in selected seating locations.

Additional Performances

Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 23 – December 4

December 26 – 29

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY Chip Davis

Friday, December 6 at 7:30P

Second Dress Circle seating is excluded.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Saturday, February 8 at 8P

Limited ticket allocation

AN EVENING WITH JASON ISBELL

Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30P

Limited ticket allocation.

On Saturday, December 7:

· Enter the code BALSALM at thevetsri.com to have the Holiday Sale discount applied when purchasing tickets from 12:01A to 11:59P.

· Visit the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence or call 401.421.ARTS (2787) from 10A to 2P.

Please note:

Offer is available for selected performances and seating locations. Not all pricing sections are applicable and will differ for each event. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. The Box Office is unable to make pricing adjustments or provide refunds on previous purchases. The Holiday Sale discount does not include The VETS’ per ticket facility fee. Other fees and restrictions may apply.

SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO

December 6 – 7

THE CHRISTMAS SHOW

Tuesday, December 10 at 7P

Ballet RI presents THE NUTCRACKER

December 19 – 29

Excludes December 21 and December 22 performances at 1P.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE

Saturday, January 25 at 8P

SHAMROCK TENORS

Sunday, March 16 at 7P

DIRTY DANCING in Concert

Thursday, March 20 at 7:30P

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2

Saturday, March 22 at 3P

FRAGGLE ROCK

Sunday, April 6 at 3P

BLIPPI: Join the Band Tour

Friday, April 25 at 6P

Ballet RI presents SWAN LAKE

May 2 – 4

BRIT FLOYD: Wish You Were Here

Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30P

