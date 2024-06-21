THE RUBY SUNRISE Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing a show about innovation, persistence, and the power of television to the stage with The Ruby Sunrise by acclaimed playwright Rinne Groff. The play will run from June 21 to July 20, offering audiences a poignant and captivating theatrical experience.

Set in the early 20th century, The Ruby Sunrise follows the story of Ruby, a young inventor with a singular vision: to create the first working television. Her journey, filled with determination and perseverance, navigates the challenges of a male-dominated society and the hurdles of technological advancement. As Ruby's dream begins to materialize, the play shifts to the 1950s, where a television producer is determined to bring Ruby's story to the screen, highlighting the tensions between artistic integrity and commercial interests.

“I fell in love with the script from the first time I read it,” says director Tammy Brown. “The characters are so compelling – Ruby and Lulu fight for what they want, no matter the cost. The story is a thoughtful reminder of what it takes to achieve a dream, and the sacrifices you might have to make to get there.”

As TV writers Tad and Lulu work on telling Ruby’s story, they debate the lines between fiction and truth and how to navigate being true to a story while making good TV. They are challenged along the way by the McCarthy Era blacklist and content restrictions.

“The show highlights how television can help us share stories and see our world in a different way,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “It makes me consider all of the ways that technology has changed our perception of the world and with facts and the truth, for better and for worse.”

"The play is a great reminder of the power technology has to bring us together,” says Brown.

Tickets:

Tickets for The Ruby Sunrise are available now and can be purchased through the company's website or at the box office.

For more information about the production, ticket availability, and The Contemporary Theater Company's upcoming season, please visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.

The Contemporary Theater Company is dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of Wakefield and beyond by presenting a diverse range of plays and performances that challenge, entertain, and inspire.

