Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour is Coming to PPAC in November
The musical arrives at the Art Deco theater for eight performances as part of PPAC's Broadway series, November 3-8.
The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is arriving at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for eight performances only, from Tuesday, November 3 through Sunday, November 8, 2026. With PPAC's Art Deco architecture and the production's Jazz Age glamour, patrons are encouraged to keep the Halloween spirit roaring by attending in their best 1920s fashion throughout the engagement in Providence.
PPAC is celebrating Halloween and the arrival of THE GREAT GATSBY with special pricing on selected seating locations and performances from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1. Visit ppacri.org to learn more and use the code ROARING to join the celebration.
Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved novel, THE GREAT GATSBY follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.
THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni ( Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).
One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
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#16 - Samantha Pauly: The Queen of Surviving Broadway’s Biggest Plot Twists
Welcome to a beautifully candid and fiercely nostalgic episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her everyday backstage dressing roommate, the incredible Grammy-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning powerhouse Samantha Pauly.
#4 - Ryan McCartan: If It's Mentionable, It's Manageable
Welcome to Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! In this episode, Linedy welcomes her true hermano and Broadway castmate Ryan McCartan. The two kick things off with a classic game of dominoes , debating the merits of ketchup over mustard and flat, crispy pineapple pizza.
Episode 4: Linedy Genao. In this upbeat episode of Odd Woman Out, host Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo (affectionately known as Tutz) sits down with Linedy Genao, best known for her performance as Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ryan McCartan | The Great Gatsby on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway, television, and film star of The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Ryan McCartan, joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Ryan: Broadway credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen.
Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) on Being True to YOU
In this Artist Exploration Curtis Holland (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) and Director of MTCA, Charlie Murphy discuss; 🔴Curtis’s early start in the business. 🔴How his outlook on the industry was an asset. 🔴Performing in a new musical.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Michael Maliakel | The Great Gatsby on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway star Michael Maliakel joins Joel Crump for another edition of Broadway Time at Carmine's! About Michael: Broadway: Aladdin (Aladdin). Other theatrical credits include Phantom of the Opera (National Tour), Titanic (Encores!), The Little Mermaid (MUNY), Sunset Boulevard (Kennedy Center), Monsoon Wedding (Berkeley Rep).
Ep384 - Terrence Mann: Backstage with the Man, the Myth, the Tugger
What do you get when you mix Broadway royalty with sci-fi cloning, environmental theater, and a dash of boogie-woogie piano? A wildly entertaining conversation with the legendary Terrence Mann.
Ep 271- Broadway Superstar Chilina Kennedy Talks "Wild About You," "Gatsby," & Her Epic Career!
Chilina Kennedy – the multihyphenate actress, singer, songwriter and theater leader, best known for playing Carole King in the musical Beautiful on Broadway for over 1,200 performances – is now back on Broadway as Myrtle Wilson in the hit musical The Great Gatsby.
Broadway's Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby) Gives the Greenlight on Kindness
Actor Noah J. Ricketts joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to discuss playing Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby with empathy, how an airbnb led to him signing on to Gatsby, kindness vs. niceness and much more. Noah J.
Take A Bow
Ep338 - Jeremy Jordan: Bonnie & Clyde LIVE
Currently captivating audiences as Jay Gatsby in the Broadway production of “The Great Gatsby”, Jeremy shares insights into his career, both on stage and screen as we join him for a special press event discussing the upcoming pro-shot release of “Bonnie and Clyde”.
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