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THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour is Coming to PPAC in November

The musical arrives at the Art Deco theater for eight performances as part of PPAC's Broadway series, November 3-8.

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THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour is Coming to PPAC in November

The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is arriving at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for eight performances only, from Tuesday, November 3 through Sunday, November 8, 2026. With PPAC's Art Deco architecture and the production's Jazz Age glamour, patrons are encouraged to keep the Halloween spirit roaring by attending in their best 1920s fashion throughout the engagement in Providence.

PPAC is celebrating Halloween and the arrival of THE GREAT GATSBY with special pricing on selected seating locations and performances from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1. Visit ppacri.org to learn more and use the code ROARING to join the celebration.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved novel, THE GREAT GATSBY follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni ( Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Buy Tickets to The Great Gatsby: A New Musical

More on this show: THE GREAT GATSBY Now Playing At Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre · 4/21/2026


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