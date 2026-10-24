Review: THE BODYGUARD at Providence Performing Arts Center

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The Bodyguard feels more like a tribute concert than a traditional Broadway musical. With its focus on the lead character, the show trades large-scale choreography and out-of-the-box supporting characters for a celebration of Whitney Houston’s music. Laced with nostalgia for the rhythms and styles of the '90s, the show reflects the increasing popularity of the themes, films, and music that shaped millennials’ childhood and adolescence.

While I grew up with the original The Bodyguard and shed my first adolescent tears over its doomed love story, the plot doesn’t immediately strike me as a strong foundation for an upbeat Broadway musical. Intense and brooding, the 1992 film The Bodyguard featuring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, tells the story of a music superstar Rachel Marron tormented by a violent stalker. Her hired bodyguard, Frank Farmer, becomes her unlikely lover as the two overcome their differences.

A thirty-something-year-old love story comes alive on stage with much less gloom than its cinematic counterpart. It’s full of heart and studded with party favorites –How Will I Know and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, to name a few. The plot unfolds at speed, with set and costume changes happening in the middle of scenes, sending the characters hopping between places in an effortless dance.

Brooke Bailey remains in the spotlight in nearly every scene as Rachel Marron, delivering powerful vocals and disarming charm. Confident and independent, Bailey's Rachel moves effortlessly between her commanding public persona and the vulnerability she reveals in her private moments with her son Fletcher (Shiloh Prendergast) and Frank (Jonathan Blansfield). Her captivating stage presence and vocal talent make her perfect for the role.

Jonathan Blansfield brings the weighty presence of a man with a past and no future. I had always thought of I Will Always Love You as an anthem of unattainable love sung by strong, independent women. Jonathan Blansfield's Frank Farmer is not someone you’d expect to deliver an earth-shattering vocal performance of a piece of such significance. And he doesn’t. No spoilers here. His performance is measured, steady, and unemotional. I found it just right. After all, he's the bodyguard.

Nicki Marron, played by Andrea Simpson, appears to be the most psychologically complex and layered character in the show. Harboring years of resentment, she once again finds herself overshadowed by her more successful sister. Simpson is phenomenal in conveying the nuances of Nicki’s personality, balancing humanity, guilt, and passion, all magnified with her poignant signing.

Whenever on stage, the 11-year-old Shiloh Prendergast steals every scene with song, choreography, and charisma, earning a standing ovation at the end.

The emotional buildup results in a surprisingly weak and hurried climax, sending the characters into motion before the audience can process the happenings on stage. The story moves on, leaving its most dramatic moment unexplored.

The exquisite musical performances deliver all and more where the plot lacks depth. In some ways, the concert-like atmosphere of the show makes the plotlines less relevant. It may not be what makes a musical perfect, but that’s precisely what makes this particular show so enjoyable. The music is so powerful, profound, and warm that the experience can be compared to a sound bath meditation coupled with a walk down memory lane.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 07 Hrs 43 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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