BAD CHARACTER: THE DEATH OF SARAH MARIA CORNELL to Open at Bristol Statehouse

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Bristol Historical & Preservation Society Presents a Theatrical Interpretation of the Death of Sarah Maria Cornell and the Trial of Ephraim Avery

For one weekend only, the Bristol Historical & Preservation Society is pleased to present a brand new theatrical historical interpretation of one of the most sensational crimes our country has ever seen, the death of Sarah Maria Cornell and the subsequent murder trial of the Reverend Ephraim Avery.

Bad Character: The Death of Sarah Maria Cornell

Dates:

November 13 @ 7:00 PM

November 14 @ 3:30 PM

November 14 @ 7:00 PM

November 15 @ 3:30 PM

Location: Bristol Statehouse 240 High Street Bristol, Rhode Island 02809

Written and Directed by: Leigh Medeiros

Commissioned and Produced by: The Bristol Historical & Preservation Society

Tickets are available now: General Admission: $35, BH&PS members: $30

Bad Character: The Death of Sarah Maria Cornell is a theatrical historical interpretation of the 1833 trial of Reverend Ephraim Avery for the murder of mill worker Sarah Maria Cornell. Commissioned and produced by the Bristol Historical & Preservation Society and written and directed by Leigh Medeiros, the stageplay draws from the real 1833 transcripts of Avery's sensational trial. For its inaugural opening, the play will be performed at the historic Bristol Statehouse this November, 2026.

In December, 1832, the body of Sarah Maria Cornell, a mill worker from Fall River, was found hanging from a haystack on a farm in Tiverton, RI. A note was found in Cornell's belongings that read: 'If I should go missing, please enquire of the Reverend Ephraim K. Avery, he will know where I am gone.' After a multi-week manhunt, Avery was arrested and tried in Newport, RI for Cornell's murder.

Avery's 1833 trial generated an unseen amount of public interest and took Americans by storm, creating a stage for conversations that echo today. The insightful script of Bad Character draws from the real transcripts from Avery's trial to capture the sensational nature of the trial while also creatively restoring Sarah Maria's voice back into the narrative. The play touches on issues of sexual violence, murder, suicide, and abortion that remain timely 194 years later. This production is performed by a range of stunning actors, including Beth Alianiello as Sarah Maria, Robert Daponte as Defense Attorney Mason, and Daniel J. Holmes as Attorney General Greene, who capture the nuance and theatricality of this monumental event in history. A full cast list is available at bhpsri.org.

'The Ephraim Avery trial was the original 'Trial of the Century,'' said Catherine Zipf, Executive Director of The Bristol Historical & Preservation Society. 'We are excited to bring events that still resonate today to light in an engaging and exciting format.' Adds Assistant Director and BH&PS Program Coordinator Chelsea Johnston, 'The play presents a very intimate experience that draws the audience directly into the story.' For writer/director Leigh Medeiros, restoring Sarah Maria's voice to the conversation was key. 'The murder and subsequent trial have been a topic of discussion for nearly two centuries,' she said. 'There's naturally been a lot of focus on Reverend Avery. I wanted Bad Character to center Sarah Maria's voice and give her back some agency.'

Leigh Medeiros is a new playwright but seasoned writer. Her screenplays have won awards in national competitions, and she is a published Simon & Schuster author. She also works as a developmental editor, has taught writing in RISD's Continuing Ed program, and founded the Linden Place Writers' Residency program. The BH&PS is known for its unique style of engaging with historic material; Bad Character follows on their earlier 'Brits Attack Bristol' reenactment in May, 2025 and their co-production of Gail Burton's Truth: A Biofictional Choreopoem in June, 2026. Those interested in learning more about the history behind the story of Sarah Maria Cornell are invited to visit the jail portion of the BH&PS at 48 Court Street, Bristol, RI, where, for a short time, Ephraim Avery was kept.

Content Warning: This performance contains discussions of sexual assault, murder, suicide, and abortion. Participants are encouraged to practice self care as they engage with the material.

Tickets cost $35 for General Admission and $30 for BH&PS members and can be purchased at https://www.simpletix.com/e/bad-character-the-death-of-sarah-maria-cor-tickets-296526 or through the BHPS website at bhpsri.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming