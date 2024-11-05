Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Contemporary Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For obvious reasons, our Constitution has been a popular topic of discussion as of late, so it is not only appropriate but impeccable timing for Contemporary Theater Company to launch its impressive, thought-provoking production of Heidi Schreck’s informative, introspective play, “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

In a quintessential masterclass performance, Chelsea Ordner Mitchell enthusiastically portrays Schreck, who raised money for college by giving speeches about our nation’s founding document at American Legion Halls. On a stage set to resemble the hall in Schreck’s hometown of Wenatchee, Washington, the 15-year-old prides herself on her knowledge of the Constitution, which she proudly describes as a crucible.

Teenage Schreck’s level of excitement is contagious, and her spirited albeit naïve disposition is both endearing and inspiring. Mitchell’s fastidious portrayal instantly engages the audience and easily earns our trust with her humorous declarations—asking us to pretend we are all men smoking cigars and later joking that the women in her family express emotion as “Greek tragedy crying” (including a howlingly funny reenactment).

Along with the portraits of veterans behind the podium where she stands, the precocious youngster is joined by a Legionnaire emcee (Ron Giles), responsible for keeping track of her speaking time as she expounds upon specific amendments, hand-picked at random, with personal anecdotes. Giles, however, proves to be more than just a stage centerpiece when he profoundly delivers his own piercing monologue about the behavior of men.

Schreck’s temperament does a complete 180 when her 40-something persona reexamines and criticizes the paper she held in high praise as an adolescent. She calls attention to the fact that the Constitution was written by and for white men to protect themselves, and that women and minorities were less than an afterthought. Such omissions, Schreck reminds us, are not past oversights that history has since resolved when she plays audio clips from recent Supreme Court hearings, exposing the darkly comic ineptitude of select judges.

To further illustrate her points, Schreck relays stories about marriage, abortion, and domestic violence involving her own mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mitchell understandably becomes emotional during her character’s retelling of these events, and her pointed, heartfelt commentary leaves the audience silently hanging on every word. The actress confronts the narrative shifts throughout the play remarkably, so whether the subject is Antonin Scalia or Patrick Swayze, her words are always articulate and unfailingly thoughtful.

The show concludes with a Parliamentary-style debate over whether the Constitution should stay or go, where Mitchell plays herself and invites a local high school student (Abigail Licht and Lily O’Hara) to defend the opposite viewpoint. On the night I attended, O’Hara performed with evident ingenuity and stage presence.

Director Maggie Cady has skillfully taken an arguably dry, undeniably dense, multi-faceted subject and intuitively created an engaging, amusing, and educational experience with “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Mitchell’s outstanding performance, Schreck’s contemplative script, and Cady’s vision combined make for must-see theater.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” runs through November 23rd at Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street in Wakefield. For tickets and information, call 401-218-0282 or visit https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/

Photo by Rebecca Magnotta

