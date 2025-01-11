Review: THE SILENCE OF THE AWKWARD & OTHER STRANGE SHORTS at Homebrewed Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Attleboro's Homebrewed Theatre Company celebrated its fifth year in style with a side-splitting smorgasbord of wild tales that had the audience laughing all night long!

Homebrewed Theatre Company consists of original theatrical pieces for each of their performances and this new nugget consists of six shorts that will help you forget any stress in your life. The play runs around 90 minutes with one intermission.

Directed by Cumberland native and Dean College professor Jim Beauregard, Lincoln-based stage and screen artist MichaelA. LoCicero and Cumberland-based teacher Rachel Beth, Silence of the Awkward certainly has a Rhode Island flavor to it. All but one of the six shorts are written by the theatre's resident Playwright Andrew Beauregard with the one of the productions also written by Contributing Playwright Nancy Lu Hoffman.

"Inflation" starts the night off where a woman goes into a chicken restaurant and finds her world and the price of her favorite foods, changing by the minute. In "House Sitting", two friends humorously suffer through the rapid collapse of the house they did a friend a favor in watching. In "Creep", see what happens to two friends whose video game is halted by a failing internet and they are faced with their biggest challenge-a woman. For "Por Que?", you find out what happens when two Florida spring-breakers discover they are in the middle of a hurricane and the search for a neighborhood cat. In "Can Coyotes Turn Doorknobs", you find out what happens when a roommate asks too much of a personal question and also what could happen if your roomates new date turns out to be an animal? Finally, in "Silence of the Awkward", you get a front row view of what could happen to an loving couple if one of them has one-too-many piercings.

The shorts are generally around 10 minutes with crisp writing and characters that feel like they could be you or a member of your family. Crystal Weeks shines as Ella in "House Sitting" and the pierced Joanne in "Silence of the Awkward", Alexandria Hassan is masterful in "Por Que?" and "Silence of the Awkward" and Noah Moulton reached out to your inner-guy in "House Sitting" and "Creep".

The wife and I laughed a lot during these shorts, leaving the theatre still laughing. It's not easy to write original pieces-six at that-for a production like this but Homebrewed did it handily. Leave your troubles behind as they say and enjoy a roarous night out with much-needed laughter that will last for hours.

