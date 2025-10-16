Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Granite Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Halloween season is upon us, and there is no better way to embrace its ghoulish spirit than Granite Theatre’s stylish, enticing production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ Richard O’Brien’s deliciously tawdry cult classic musical about a young couple stranded at the mansion of a mad scientist, featuring the legendary dance romp, “Time Warp.”

With book, music, and lyrics by O’Brien, ‘The Rocky Horror Show’—perhaps best described as a horror, sci-fi, B-movie spoof—premiered in London in 1973 and then on Broadway in 1975. The immersive film version, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, was released that same year and became a midnight screening mainstay at movie theaters nationwide.

‘Rocky Horror’ introduces newly engaged Brad (William Pereira) and Janet (Olivia Humulock), stuck in a rainstorm with a flat tire when they stumble upon the home of “Sweet Transvestite” Frank ‘N’ Furter (Addison Roush), where he is about to celebrate the birth of his latest creation, Rocky (Thomas O’Connor). Furter’s minions include Magenta (Isabella Cooke), Columbia (Carly Mastriano), and Riff Raff (Tommie Pietsch), and helping the audience keep track of all the alien activity is an omniscient Narrator (Ken Ko).

Patrick Barry’s artful direction, coupled with the minimalist, black box-like set, calls direct attention to the ensemble’s spirited performances, the catchy soundtrack, and Nicole DiMattei’s snazzy choreography. The outlandish, absurd plot is fittingly secondary to the animated, colorful production numbers, including “Over at the Frankenstein Place,” “Sweet Transvestite,” “Eddie’s Teddy,” and the show-stopping “Time Warp.” Kudos to Jayden Weitchtmann’s music direction and the band for skillfully showcasing the energy and frivolity of these songs.

As the admirably sassy Magenta, Cooke kicks things off with her splendid rendition of “Science Fiction.” Mastriano is adorably diva-esque as Magenta’s counterpart, Columbia, and Pietsch’s Riff Raff is creepily and effectively stoic. O’Connor charms as the sedate Rocky, especially with his hypnotic version of “The Sword of Damocles,” and Ko dutifully keeps the cast and audience in check—or at least attempts to—as the likeable Narrator.

Daniel Cloud delivers and amuses as Eddie, the short-lived object of Columbia’s affection, and as Frank ‘N’ Furter’s impressionable rival, Dr. Scott. Humulock’s Janet conveys a perfect combination of innocence and sinfulness (“Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” is a standout number), and despite the not-so-kind name the audience calls him, Pereira is spot-on as the gullible oaf, Brad. As Frank ‘N’ Furter, Roush owns the stage with his commanding presence, over-the-top mischievous disposition, and orotund voice (“I Can Make You a Man” highlights his prowess).

‘The Rocky Horror Show’ at Granite is a veritable smorgasbord of inspired performances, delightful decadence, and amusing entertainment.

‘The Rocky Horror Show’ runs through October 26th at The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite Street in Westerly. For tickets and information, visit www.granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.

Photo by Nick Perry

