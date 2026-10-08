NEW AND DANGEROUS OPINIONS OF ROGER WILLIAMS to Play Rhode Island

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Aurea Ensemble will present its program New and Dangerous Opinions of Roger Williams at three historic Quaker Meeting Houses across Rhode Island this October as part of the state's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The performances will take place Sunday, October 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the Providence Friends Meeting House, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence; and Sunday, October 25, at 12:30 p.m. at the Smithfield Friends Meeting House, 108 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket, followed by a 4:30 p.m. performance at the Westerly Friends Meeting House, 57 Elm Street, Westerly.

Timely and compelling, New and Dangerous Opinions of Roger Williams explores the ideas of Rhode Island's founder through a distinctive combination of music and spoken word. The program weaves together Williams's writings and his translations from the Narragansett language with early English and American hymns and music by Henry Purcell, George Frideric Handel, William Byrd, Charles Ives and Barbara Kolb.

Actors Nigel Gore and Chris Turner bring Williams's words to life, punctuated by Turner's evocative harmonica improvisations and music performed by Aurea's string ensemble.

Set against the political and philosophical upheaval of colonial America, the program explores Williams's revolutionary ideas about religious liberty, freedom of conscience and the separation of church and state, as well as his relationship with the Indigenous people of the region. Ideas considered radical—and even dangerous—in his own time would ultimately become central to the principles on which the United States was founded.

The performances are part of Rhode Island's commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary, highlighting the significant role the state and its people have played in the formation of the United States and examining that history through the experiences of the many people who have inhabited these lands.

New and Dangerous Opinions of Roger Williams

All performances are free and open to the public.

Sunday, October 18 | 4:30 p.m. — Providence Friends Meeting House, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence

Sunday, October 25 | 12:30 p.m. — Smithfield Friends Meeting House, 108 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket. Pre-registration through Eventbrite is required. Seating is limited.

Sunday, October 25 | 4:30 p.m. — Westerly Friends Meeting House, 57 Elm Street, Westerly

Performers

Nigel Gore — Spoken Word

Chris Turner — Harmonica & Spoken Word

Omar Guey — Violin

Sarah Whitney — Violin

Consuelo Sherba — Viola

Megan Koch — Cello, October 18

Emmanuel Feldman — Cello, October 25

About Aurea Ensemble

Aurea Ensemble investigates and invigorates the relationship between music and the spoken word, bringing together the humanities and fine arts in dynamic, accessible and engaging performances. Aurea's programs combine poetry and literature with classical, folk and contemporary music, creating performances that range from intimate chamber presentations to major theatrical productions.

About RI250

The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250) commemorates the 250th anniversary of events throughout history that influenced the ideals of freedom, equality and independence in the United States. RI250 highlights Rhode Island's significant role in the formation of the nation while exploring the intersection of the many people and communities that have shaped its history.

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