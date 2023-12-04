Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company

Production runs until December 23rd

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep Photo 2 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Ar Photo 3 Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAR Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAROL Leads Best Play!

Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company

While Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol is the go-to Christmas play each and every year, there's something fresh about a new Christmas play that has a little bit of the familiar with mostly all new takes and skits.  Welcome to Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge that eill keep you laughing to the very last!

The show, written by Christopher Durang, began when Durang was commissioned by the Pittsburgh City Theatre Artistic Director Tracy Brigden to write a Christmas comedy and the play first premiered back in November 7, 2002. But I had never heard of it and I don't think the show saw much play in our area over the last twenty years which makes it extra special.

The setting of the play is similar to A Christmas Carol, at least initially, with a pair of fellows visiting Ebenezer Scrooge, played masterfully by Ryan Sekac and Bob Cratchit, played to perfection by Neil Motta, where the two visitors are asking for Scrooge to donate money for the poor.  But the play takes a wacky turn soon after when Scrooge is pitched to buy energy credits from one of the gentlemen named Kenneth Lay(Enron people!!) and Scrooge pledges to buy them using Cratchit's meager salary, which of course Cratchit agrees to.  "Slap yourself in the face," Scrooge asks Cratchit, who responds "I'd rather not sir."  Scrooge pushes back with "Don't say no to me, Cracthit" and that's where the play begins to unhinge into a comedic masterpiece.

The play revolves around Mrs. Bob Cracthit, played by the extraordinary Chelsea Mitchell, whose eye-rolling, sarcastic mannerisms and tone made my family laugh from the very beginning.  Mrs. Cratchit is overworked, with her husband continuing to take new kids in that they cannot afford to feed.  She's had enough and she wants a break and her conversations with her children are never short of being side-splittingly hilarious.  Genevieve Armitage plays a loving yet whiny Tiny Tim, who utters that he and has father had a wonderful walk through the city and that he "only fell down 102 times, mother" to which Mrs. Cratchit pans "Why don't you use your crutch you stupid child?"

The play is filled with hysterical lines like this.  When Bob brings home another child to care for to add to the dozens they already have including a bunch on their cellar, Mrs. Cratchit said "what do you want me to do with it, cook it in place of the goose we can't afford?"

To add to the humor of the play, Christine Green plays a wonderful bumbling Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future where she is constantly making mistakes and sending Scrooge to the wrong places, one where she mistakenly sends Scrooge to the Cratchit's home instead of Fezziwig's business when reflecting on Scrooge's past.  Other times she mistakenly sends Scrooge to the set of Oliver Twist or to Bailey Falls where George Bailey has just discovered his daughters Zu Zu's petals.  "You need to go back to Ghost School," Scrooge grimaces.  Other great actors in the play include Susie Chakmakian as Little NellBridget Clark, Sebastian Shoup, Father Kelley who took on multiple rolls to perfection.

The play features a number of songs including "We Love Christmas", "Eat, Drink and Be Jolly" and the most hysterical "Silent Night" you will ever hear. The children in the play, split into two teams to each tackle a performance, were a great compliment to the wonderful adult actors including, for this performance, Ronan Hanlon as a Young Marley, Tusz Ruedakurto as a Young Scrooge.

For my family, this show was a wonderfully original production where my teen daughter claimed there were times "she couldn't breathe because she was laughing so hard" and during intermission the teens discussed which line they thought was the funniest (these are great signs for anyone who has a teen).

Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge may be one of the top three funniest productions I have ever seen.  Take this one:  When Mrs. Cratchit was beginning to get unhinged and was getting tired of hearing of Tiny Tim's complaints, she turned to her husband, "Why does he talk this way?  Is this a British child?" and Bob pans "Yes, we're all British" and Mrs. Cratchit counters "I Think I'm from Cranston." and there dozens more lines like that.

This is a special play for the entire family, featuring top-shelf comedic timing and acting and a great story I promise you have never heard before.  Lose yourself in the humor of the season and make sure you bring your family and friends as well because no one should miss this!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHITS WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company Photo
Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company

What did our critic think of MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company? While Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol is the go-to Christmas play each and every year, there's something fresh about a new Christmas play that has a little bit of the familiar with mostly all new takes and skits.  Welcome to Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge that eill keep you laughing to the very last!

3
Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Art Photo
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at Providence Performing Arts Center?

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAR Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; A CHRISTMAS CAROL Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Jay Pateakos

Jay Pateakos has been a newspaper journalist since the late 1990’s, branching off into theatre reviews more than 10 years ago, reviewing more than a hundred plays for the Herald News and Cape Co... Jay Pateakos">(read more about this author)

Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity RepReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE: THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: MRS. DOUBTFIRE: THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Providence Performing Arts Center

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
She Loves Me in Rhode Island She Loves Me
The Players at Barker (12/01-12/10)
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Rhode Island Twas the Night Before Christmas
Roberts Hall - Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
A Christmas Carol in Rhode Island A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
Miracle on 34th Street in Rhode Island Miracle on 34th Street
The Arctic Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You