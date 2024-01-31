Review: WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY at Contemporary Theater Company

Saturdays through March 23rd

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 4 Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group

Review: WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY at Contemporary Theater Company

I've been to plenty of murder mystery theatre and some improv but the thought of combining the two was something my family and I just couldn't pass up.  And we're infinitely glad about that.

Contemporary Theatre Company continues to push the envelope with this "Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery" Saturday night, something they will feature each Saturday night for the next eight weeks.  

All the audience knows is that the performance is set in 1904 backstage at a Vaudeville Theatre.  Everything after that is all spontaneous dialogue that never hesitates to make us laugh out loud all night long.  I had brought my teens to see CTC's "Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge" a little over a month ago and they are still talking about that play.  I was hoping to recapture some of that rare magic for the teens and the rest of our family and we were not disappointed. 

The incredible cast includes the quiet serial killer type Seth Acton as Seamus Sawbones; the primadonna actress Nora O'Rama, played by Cathleen Carr; morbid twins Bernadette and Bathory Bedlam played by Madeline England and Laura Kennedy; the sparkly Magic Milly, played by Kenney Knisely; stage director Lonnie Goldsmith played by Max Rosmarin, the perfect straight man; Ryan Sekac and Christopher Simpson round out this wonderful cast as the incredibly funny Ilya Alexandrovich Razumovsky and Quickie Bulldozer.  The kids loved Sekac as Scrooge in "Binge" and he was just as good in this Improv murder mystery.  Quickie may have been one of the funniest, off hand characters any of us had ever seen.  When we met him after the play was over the family was awestruck and marvelled at the fact that his voice in the play, kind of like a slow drawl, was his actual voice!  "I'm a self-contained engine of entertainment" the former Major League Baseball player uttered before one of his bits. 

When one of the twins ended up dead to close Act 1, during intermission, the audience was given a form to see who they thought the murderer could be.  Very few were even close. 

Once the second half began, it was a humorous race against time to determine who the killer was and why.  Not that I would ever reveal any of these plot points, it's good for people to know that every Saturday night for the next eight weeks, "Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery Event" will always different; different scenes, different killer and victim, etc.  It may also feature different characters as well as there were a number of actors in the booklet that were not in our performance. 

After the show, the kids were mulling the fact that they wanted to come back for another show, which has never happened before.  That's how much this production and the talented cast had for an impact on us and I'm sure we weren't alone.  

Whether you're into the murder mystery stuff or like a little improv, or hey-both of them!, this is a wonderful combination of the two and a very entertaining night for the whole family.  There is not much adult content but I would suggest kids 12 and older to fully grasp the story and the humor.  Our family laughed all night long and spent the whole hour car ride home talking about the performance, who the best actor was and whether we'd come back for another performance.  It's THAT good! 

Photo by Seth Jacobsen Photography




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students Photo
ARTS Scholarships 2024 Program is Now Accepting Submissions From RI Middle School Students

The Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2024 program are available now!

2
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In M Photo
Indigenous Musicians From The Blue Continent Will Unite To Sing For Our Changing Seas In Multimedia Concert at FirstWorks

Indigenous Musicians from the Blue Continent Unite to Sing for our Changing Seas in Multimedia Concert Presented by FirstWorks. International performance collective Small Island Big Song spotlights Pacific and Indian Ocean island nations on the front lines of climate change through sweeping cinematography and deep musical heritage.

3
Jimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in April Photo
Jimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in April

Jimmy Carr is coming to The VETS in Providence. Learn about performance dates and see how to purchase tickets!

4
Photos: First Look at Gamm Theatres WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Photo
Photos: First Look at Gamm Theatre's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee is now running at The Gamm Theatre through February 18th. Check out photos from the production here!

From This Author - Jay Pateakos

Jay Pateakos has been a newspaper journalist since the late 1990’s, branching off into theatre reviews more than 10 years ago, reviewing more than a hundred plays for the Herald News and Cape Co... (read more about this author)

Review: WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY at Contemporary Theater Company
Review: HANAKKAH SCHMANUKKAH at Burbage Theatre CompanyReview: HANAKKAH SCHMANUKKAH at Burbage Theatre Company
Review: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE at Contemporary Theater Company
Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Providence Performing Arts Center

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
La Cage aux Folles in Rhode Island La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
Company in Rhode Island Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
God of Carnage in Rhode Island God of Carnage
The Barker Playhouse (1/26-2/04)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Radiant Vermin in Rhode Island Radiant Vermin
J-DAPA (2/02-2/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/17-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You