Review: A CHORUS LINE at Theater By The Sea

Theater By The Sea welcomes the summer and kicks off its 91st season with a dazzling, spirited production of the revered, legendary Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, ‘A Chorus Line.’

With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, ‘A Chorus Line’ is the compelling story of an ensemble of dancers who endure an especially grueling audition—not for a lead or evening a supporting role, but as a nameless, thankless member of the chorus—with dreams of one day making it big on Broadway. Originally conceived by Michael Bennett, the musical shows no signs of aging, and its universal message of following your passion still resonates almost five decades since its 1975 New York premiere.

The cast of hopefuls includes Jersey tough guy Mike (Meag O’Meara, standing in for Mario Rizzi at last Friday’s performance), voluptuous Val (Jessica Minter), cynical Sheila (Kallie Takahashi), youngster Mark (Connor Barton), shy but strong Diana (Erica Peréz-Gotay), an emotionally scarred Paul (Luciano Castaldo), and Hollywood reject Cassie (Cassidy Stoner).

The familiar soundtrack, faithfully and dutifully recreated by Alex Tirrell, includes the classic anthem “One,” the flirtatious “Dance: Ten; Looks: Three,” and power ballad “What I Did For Love.” Each production number helps the audience get better acquainted with the cast members, and Bennett’s choreography, impeccably restaged by Josh Walden, demonstrates the exceptional talent of this ensemble.

Stoner soars superbly during Cassie’s iconic solo dance routine opposite the director, Zach (Christopher deProphetis), with whom she shares a professional and personal history. Castaldo’s poignant delivery of Paul’s lengthy monologue about growing up as a gay, Latin drag queen is flawless and as equally moving and powerful today as when it was first written almost a half-century ago.

Other highlights include “Sing,” Henry H. Miller’s affectionate duet with Ashley Bice (as husband and wife, Al and Kristine), Peréz-Gotay’s delightfully angsty, “Nothing,” and Takahashi’s profound collaboration with Amanda LaMotte’s Bebe and Taryn Smithson’s Maggie in their show-stopping rendition of “At the Ballet.”

The entire cast triumphs during this two-hour production, and even if you already know the outcome, you won’t be able to resist heartily rooting for each finalist—and will still experience genuine heartbreak when not everyone makes the cut.

Theater By The Sea’s enjoyable production of ‘A Chorus Line’ is extremely entertaining and sets the bar particularly high for the remainder of its season.

‘A Chorus Line’ runs through June 22nd at Theater By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield. For information and tickets, call 401-782-3800 or visit https://www.theatrebythesea.com/achorusline.html.

Photo by Michael Derr

Comments