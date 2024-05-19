Provincetown CabaretFest to Celebrate The Golden Era of Night Clubs in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Provincetown CabaretFest will celebrate The Golden Era of Night Clubs from June 3 through June 9.

Learn more about the festival events below!

FRIDAY NIGHT, JUNE 7, IT'S VIVA LAS VEGAS AT THE PARAMOUNT ROOM OF THE CROWN AND ANCHOR! From 7 to 9 pm The Provincetown Cabaret Fest brings a night filled with chorus girls, comics and lounge acts, all hosted by the hilarious Warren Schein . You'll enjoy professional Vegas cabaret entertainers who have worked as opening acts for stars like Judy Garland, Rodney Dangerfield, Mel Torme, and Steve and Eydie Gorme. And catch our own local favorites like Bobby Wetherbee, Jeff Tagen, Jo Brisbane, Lynda Sturner and Dawn Derow. Musical Director Tom La Mark.



SATURDAY NIGHT, JUNE 8, IT'S THE GOLDEN ERA OF NIGHTCLUBS, VEGAS STYLE, AT THE PARAMOUNT ROOM OF THE CROWN AND ANCHOR! From 7 to 8:30 pm, The Angela Bacari Show you'll enjoy Opening Act - MAC Award winner Roderick Ferguson/comedian, singer as he wows the audience with his wit and boyish charm and Las Vegas royalty as Angela Bacari takes the stage alongside the Tom La Mark Trio. Together they'll bring the big notes, the powerful orchestrations, and the tender torch songs that filled the glittering showrooms of yesteryear. Angela promises some very special secret guests -- you won't want to miss the surprises!

SATURDAY NIGHT, JUNE 8, "The New Belters" IT'S TRIPLE TROUBLE AT THE PARAMOUNT ROOM OF THE CROWN AND ANCHOR! From 9 to 10:30 pm, award-winning comedian and vocalist Sidney Myer will host the fabulous and handsome duo, Nick King and Seth Sikes. Nick and Seth are "The New Belters", in their Provincetown debut/ known for their powerful baritone stylings. Add in the swinging jazz of the Matt Aument Trio, and you'll understand why cabaret is always a fresh sound!

