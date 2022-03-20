Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Look at The Gamm Theatre's Production of IRONBOUND

The show runs now through April 10th.

Mar. 20, 2022  

The Gamm Theatre, located at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. is currently staging their production of Ironbound, a play by Martyna Majok. The show, directed by Rachel Walshe, runs now through April 10th. Tickets range from $49 through $69 and are available to purchase here or by calling 401-723-4266. Discounts are available for groups by clicking here.

At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant who gets by on a cleaning job, pragmatism, and sheer will is done talking about feelings. It's time to talk money. Over the course of 22 years and three relationships, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok's Ironbound is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a tough woman for whom love is a luxury - and a liability - and survival is the only measure of success.

Check out the photos from the production below!

Donnla Hughes (Darja), Gunnar Manchester (Maks)

Donnla Hughes (Darja), Gunnar Manchester (Maks)

Donnla Hughes (Darja), Gunnar Manchester (Maks)

Donnla Hughes (Darja), Rodney Witherspoon II (Vic)

Rodney Witherspoon II (Vic), Donnla Hughes (Darja)

Rodney Witherspoon II (Vic), Donnla Hughes (Darja)

Steve Kidd (Tommy), Donnla Hughes (Darja)

Steve Kidd (Tommy), Donnla Hughes (Darja)

Steve Kidd (Tommy), Donnla Hughes (Darja)



