Photos: GIRLS & BOYS at The Gamm Theatre

Performances run through January 19.

By: Jan. 05, 2025
Girls & Boys by Dennis Kelly, directed by Rachel Walshe, is running now through January 19 at The Gamm Theatre, starring Donnla Hughes as Woman. Check out production photos below!

Two strangers meet-cute in line at the airport. They fall in love, get married, enjoy fulfilling careers, and raise two beautiful children. Life is nearly idyllic…until it isn’t. Kelly’s beautiful and blistering one-woman show explores the devastating fallout of a decaying marriage. Shocking, reassuring, and also courageous, Girls & Boys blends the intensity of Greek tragedy with the searing simplicity of an intimate confession.

The Gamm Theatre is located at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/girls. Prices: $60-$70; Student $20; Rush $30; Pay-What-You-Wish Fridays; Discounts for groups of 10; Additional discounts at gammtheatre.org/discounts

Photo Credit: Cat Laine




