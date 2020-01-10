Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

Epic Theatre Company is continuing its tradition of producing modern masterpieces in innovative and exciting new ways this January with Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams. The Gothic drama is an underrated gem with searing characterizations that careen toward an unforgettable ending.

Suddenly Last Summer begins after the death of a handsome young man away on holiday. The only witness to it was his cousin, who seems to be coming apart after the trauma of watching her relative's demise. As his Southern stalwart of a mother continues to demand the truth about what happened to her son, Catherine, his cousin, finds herself pressured to reveal a dark family secret that might bring them all to their knees.

Suddenly Last Summer runs January 10th - 25th at the Artists' Exchange located at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Tickets are $10 - $20 and can be purchased by going to https://www.artists-exchange.org/events

Photo Credit: Dave Cantelli

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Betsy Rinaldi and Alvaro Beltran

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Michelle Mania, Nick D'Amico, Betsy Rinaldi, Alvaro Beltran

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Michelle Mania

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Becky Minard and Carolyn Coughlin

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Becky Minard and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Alvaro Beltran and Becky Minard

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Michelle Mania and Nick D'Amico

Photo Flash: First Look at Epic Theatre's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
Becky Minard and Alvaro Beltran




Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Gamut/Sankofa Partnership Black History Celebration
  • Europium Dance Theater Presents SPANISH, VERY SPANISH
  • ABBA Mania Returns to the State Theatre in February
  • Stage Door Series Presents JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement